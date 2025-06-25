Advancements in the Identification Efforts for the Cabanatuan POW Camp

The identification of missing service members, especially those who were Prisoners of War (POWs) in past conflicts, has profound impacts not only on the military community but especially on the living relatives of those lost. In many cases, the family members play key roles in identifying those service members; in some cases, they are responsible for the identification.



Dr. Suni Edson, Assistant Technical Leader in Past Accounting, Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory, manages what is called the mass comparison chart for the Cabanatuan POW camp (CAB), Cabanatuan City, Philippines, a project that has not only professional significance, but personal resonance for her.



Dr. Edson's involvement with the mass comparison chart for the CAB POW camp began as a project from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Dr. Edson's key responsibilities include tracking DNA testing results from the Cabanatuan samples and maintaining the mass comparison chart. As a lead of the mass comparison chart, Dr. Edson keeps track of all the DNA testing on the samples returned from CAB. The results are organized by DNA profiles and then compared to the family reference DNA database. This family reference consists of DNA from family members who have missing personnel from CAB.



The project entails managing nearly 1,000 graves and over 3,000 missing persons. Her collaboration with Dr. Mary Megyesi, DPAA Anthropologist, has made significant progress in identifications over the past eleven years. The introduction of Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNPs) into their work has been a game-changer, enhancing the accuracy of identifications. In her role, Dr. Edson aims to maintain high-quality work while striving for efficiency.



"I want to identify our fallen service members in the best possible way," she explains.



To ensure accuracy, each sample undergoes testing in duplicate, followed by a thorough review by senior scientists before being added to the chart. This process establishes the reliability of their findings. Somewhere along the process, a personal and unique identification was made.



“I was so surprised I almost cried," Dr. Edson exclaimed.



A relative of hers had been identified from the Cabanatuan camp; she was taken aback.



Blanchard Pruitt was born in 1923 in Jasper, Texas. He was one of eight children born to Johnnie Lee and Quincy Lou Pruitt. He was a Private in the U.S. Army Medical Detachment of the 31st Infantry Regiment. He was captured April 9, 1942, and was part of the Bataan Death March from the Bataan peninsula up to the CAB prison camp. He died on January 1, 1943, at the age of 20, and was believed to be buried in Common Grave 822 at the Cabanatuan Prison Camp. Due to some commingling during the original recovery by the American Graves Registry Service in 1945, his remains were found to be interred with those of Common Grave 836. According to the medical records, he died of pellagra, which is a disease caused by a severe deficiency of niacin. As it turns out he was Dr. Edson’s second cousin. This family connection made this identification even more special to her.



"I was very surprised,” she went on. “One of my team members told me that a profile from specimen samples matched Blanchard’s, mitochondrial DNA reference.” This meant that my team had just identified my second cousin! I almost cried.”



This experience has deepened her emotional connection to the identifications, especially given that several of her uncles are veterans.





The history of these service members, abandoned during a critical moment in World War II, weighs heavily on her. She recalls a poignant moment related to Pvt. Glen A. Harris, whose fellow prisoners chronicled his death on a can label, reminding her of the personal stories behind each identification.



“I think about the men involved every day, and the hardships that they must have gone through. They were left in the Philippines by General MacArthur and the Pacific command after the Imperial Japanese Forces invaded the archipelago. I can’t imagine the betrayal they must have felt, just fighting to survive before being taken prisoner and marched to the prison camps,” recalls Dr. Edson.



The importance of identifying individuals from past conflicts is clear—these efforts ensure that the sacrifices made by service members are remembered and honored.



‘’The significance of identifying individuals from camps like CAB reminds people that we will never forget about our fallen. We are always striving to bring them home for the service that they gave to our country,’’ says Dr. Edson.



She is certain that continued advancements in technology support the identification process and encourages families to stay informed about the progress of their loved ones' cases.



Public support is crucial for identification efforts. She emphasizes the importance of family DNA donations, as over 90% of identifications rely on this critical resource.



“I hope we can identify and bring home everyone who was lost. I would love for everyone to have the solace of having their loved one returned to them. Due to the nature of some of the losses, I realize this will not be possible. I would like for families to see that we, AFDIL and DPAA, are trying our very best and always working to improve our technologies,” Dr. Edson explains.



Dr. Edson's work at the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System represents dedication to honoring the service and sacrifice of those who have been lost. Her personal connection to the Cabanatuan POW camp and her commitment to bringing closure to families highlight the importance of this meaningful mission. Through her leadership and the collaborative efforts of her team, the legacy of these service members is preserved, reminding us that they will never be forgotten.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2025 Date Posted: 06.25.2025 12:36 Story ID: 501488 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DELAWARE, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Advancements in the Identification Efforts for the Cabanatuan POW Camp, by SSgt Alexandra Minor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.