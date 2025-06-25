Never Meant to Join—Now Leading from the Front: Horrox Named Sailor of the Year

On his way to his shifts as a grocery stocker at a Walmart in McAllen, Texas, Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Horrox would drive past the local recruiting station. Every time he passed, he told himself to just do it—just go in and talk to them.



After graduating from Hazleton Area High School, Horrox had worked a series of dead-end jobs. He had left his hometown of Brandonville, Pennsylvania, to live with his brother in Texas—a former Navy Seabee. One day, he finally pulled into the recruiting station, and just two weeks later, he was off to boot camp.



“In my family, I was not the kid that was going to go into the military in any way, shape, or form. I didn’t like getting yelled at; I was a quiet, shy kid… I don’t think my family believed it until I was in boot camp,” Horrox said, recounting his unlikely entry into the armed forces.



Regardless of what he once believed about himself, Petty Officer 1st Class Horrox was recently named Sailor of the Year for Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg and Philadelphia. He currently serves as the Leading Petty Officer (LPO) and Security Manager, overseeing both leadership and personnel matters for the Sailors at NSA Mechanicsburg. His duties range from managing shift and gate operations to processing visit requests, onboarding personnel, and helping to lead the installation's operations security program. As part of his Sailor of the Year recognition, he was awarded the Navy Achievement Medal.



Before arriving at NSA Mechanicsburg—a duty station he hoped for because it brought him closer to home—Horrox spent his first seven years in the Navy at Fort Gordon, Georgia. He worked four of those years in a direct support billet, followed by three years at the National Security Agency. After that, he went to the Fleet, joining the USS Mustin (DDG 89) while it was based out of Yokosuka, Japan. About a year and a half into his tour, the Mustin shifted its home port to San Diego.



His rate, Cryptologic Technician Technical (CTT), wasn’t his first choice, but he’s found it rewarding due to its variety and technical depth. According to the Navy’s Credentialing Opportunities Online website, CTTs perform a variety of specialized duties associated with the collection and processing of airborne, shipborne, and land-based radar signals. They operate electronic intelligence receiving and direction finding systems, digital recording devices, analysis terminals, and associated computer equipment. Systems they operate produce high-power jamming signals used to deceive electronic sensors and defeat radar guided weapons systems. Additionally, intelligence derived from collection and processing update national databases which are crucial to tactical and strategic units throughout the world.



In his role as LPO, Horrox strives to be a steady, supportive presence for his Sailors. “I just try to be there for people and be empathetic and nonjudgmental. I try to be someone that you can come talk to—you don’t have to be worried that I’m your LPO. If we can talk about it, we can figure out what to do.”



Petty Officer 2nd Class Brittany Sopolosky, one of the Sailors under his leadership, said he lives up to that standard. “He doesn’t act like he forgot what it’s like to be a lower rank. He knows it’s not all rainbows and sunshine.” Sopolosky and Horrox have served together for nearly two years at NSA Mechanicsburg. “He’s brought the division closer together—as a group, we are more friends than acquaintances.”



Outside of work, Horrox enjoys adventure-themed video games like Tomb Raider and Resident Evil. He also likes taking candid photos that capture authentic moments with people. A roller coaster enthusiast, he often visits Hershey Park with his cousin, who is also his roommate.



Being named Sailor of the Year stands out as one of the most meaningful accomplishments of his Navy career. Still, when looking back over his more than 12 years of service, Horrox says graduating boot camp remains one of his proudest milestones. “It was the first thing I ever finished. It gave me pride and confidence.”



He hopes to continue his career in the Navy and has his sights set on future duty stations in Hawaii or Spain.

