U.S., Indonesian navies commence Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Indonesia 2025.

Lt. j.g. Rebecca Moore, Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7 Public Affairs

SURABAYA, Indonesia (June 23, 2025) – The United States Navy, the Indonesian Navy (Tentara Nasional Indonesia – Angkatan Laut, or TNI-AL) and the Indonesian Marine Corps commenced Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2025 on June 23, at TNI-AL 2nd Fleet Command in Surabaya.

The week-long engagement focuses on a full spectrum of naval capabilities, featuring collaborative training evolutions that highlight the cooperation between the U.S. and Indonesia and their shared vision of an open maritime security environment in the region.

"CARAT Indonesia exemplifies the strong and enduring partnership between the U.S. and Indonesian navies," said Capt. Matt Scarlett, commodore, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7. "This exercise provides a valuable opportunity to enhance our combined capabilities, strengthen our relationships, and ensure a stable and secure maritime environment in the Indo-Pacific region."

CARAT Indonesia is a bilateral maritime exercise designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance interoperability among participating forces in Surabaya, the shores of Situbondo and the Java Sea.

“Beyond the operational scope, CARAT is also about the human dimension. It’s about sailors from different backgrounds…learning how your partner navy solves problems, adapts under pressure, and leads with courage. These are the moments that forge bonds stronger than any formal agreement” said Indonesian Navy First Admiral Gung Putu Alit Jaya, commander in chief, Second Fleet Command. “To the men and women in uniform taking part in this exercise, you are the heartbeat of this mission. Your readiness, discipline, and willingness to train together and learn from one another represent the very best of what our navies and marines stand for.”

This year's exercise will contain complex training evolutions focused on advancing interoperability at sea and ashore through maritime domain awareness, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, force protection, anti-air warfare, anti-sea warfare and anti-submarine warfare. It also involves subject matter expert exchanges, shipboard drills, and medical training events.

Participating U.S. forces include P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), and an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter. Staff from U.S. 7th Fleet; U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific; Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72; CTF 73; CTF 75; CTF 76; DESRON 7; U.S. 7th Fleet Band; and the U.S. Consulate Surabaya and U.S. Embassy Jakarta are also participating.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed destroyer squadron in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2025 Date Posted: 06.25.2025 06:59 Story ID: 501452 Location: SURABAYA, ID Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Indonesian navies commence Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Indonesia 2025., by LTJG Rebecca Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.