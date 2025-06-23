Navy Lieutenant Kyra Ziesk-Socolov Recognized as ABA Outstanding Young Military Lawyer

Photo By Cmdr. Region PAO | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Nov 13, 2024) Lieutenant Kyra Ziesk-Socolov,...... read more read more Photo By Cmdr. Region PAO | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (Nov 13, 2024) Lieutenant Kyra Ziesk-Socolov, Deputy Staff Judge Advocate, Commander, Navy Region, Europe, Africa, Central, poses for a photo onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, November 13, 2024. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew Nass) see less | View Image Page

Lieutenant Kyra Ziesk-Socolov, Deputy Staff Judge Advocate at Commander, Navy Region, Europe, Africa, Central (CNREURAFCENT), has been named the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Outstanding Young Military Lawyer for 2025. The prestigious award, a joint recognition from the ABA’s Young Lawyers Division and the Judge Advocates Association, honors the legal contributions of one exceptional judge advocate from each branch of the U.S. military services.



Serving at CNREURAFCENT since July 2024, Ziesk-Socolov has distinguished herself not only through her legal resume but also her commitment to mentorship and leadership. Her active community involvement was key as she served as an article editor for the 2024 Naval Law Review, which fosters discussion on key legislative, administrative, and judicial developments in military and related legal fields. Her selection was based on a highly competitive nomination package that highlighted her legal achievements, leadership roles, and community service.



“I am truly humbled to have been selected given the outstanding group of Navy JAG junior officers with whom I’m privileged to serve with,” said Ziesk-Socolov. “This award is both an honor and a source of motivation to constantly continue improving as an officer and as an attorney.”



A native of New York City and a graduate of Georgetown University, Ziesk-Socolov pursued law school with the singular goal to serve her country as a Navy JAG. She commissioned into active duty in December 2020 and has since built a distinguished record. Before reporting to CNREURAFCENT, she served as a prosecutor at the Washington Navy Yard and later as the installation Staff Judge Advocate for Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia.



Reflecting on her time on Diego Garcia, a remote island in the Indian Ocean, she recalled the unique challenge of serving as the only lawyer for thousands of miles. “It was daunting,” she shared. “Every challenge I’ve faced during my career has demonstrated the incredible generosity of the military community, no matter the issue I am facing, my leadership, peers, Chiefs, and enlisted Sailors have always been willing to share their experiences, answer my questions, and provide invaluable mentorship, and advice. No challenge I have faced during my career has felt insurmountable given this unparalleled network of support and guidance.”



Her professional ethos is based in the belief that mission success is best achieved through teamwork, mentorship and community involvement. “A strong team and community is more apt to accomplish the mission when they seek out new challenging roles and mentor more junior JAGs and Legalmen,” she said. “That along with being involved in the broader military community through collateral duties and volunteering, has been critical to my success.”



When asked what advice she would offer to young military lawyers beginning their careers, Ziesk-Socolov encouraged boldness and openness to opportunity. “Say yes whenever

you can,” she advised. “The Jag Corps provides a breadth of professional experience and a range of unique opportunities, unparalleled in any other sector of the legal profession.”



Ziesk-Socolov’s recognition as the ABA’s Outstanding Young Military Lawyer marks a milestone in her career and highlights her contributions to military justice, leadership and service within the Navy JAG Corps. Moving forward in her role at CNREURAFCENT, she will continue to support the Region’s legal mission across its areas of responsibility, applying her experience and leadership to its complex environment.