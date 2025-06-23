Breaking the Silence: “1 Degree of Separation” Brings Suicide Prevention and Awareness to Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (June 12, 2025) Members of the comedy group, 1...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY NAPLES, Italy (June 12, 2025) Members of the comedy group, 1 Degree of Separation, perform a comedy skit as part of mental health awareness and training onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Naples, Italy, June 12, 2025. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Matthew Nass) see less | View Image Page

Naval Station Rota hosted the final performance of the suicide prevention and awareness show “1 Degree of Separation,” for Commander, Navy Region, Europe, Africa, Central (Region EURAFCENT) on June 17. The production, funded by CNIC N91 and coordinated by Region EURAFCENT’s N9 department, aimed to foster open dialogue among Sailors about mental health challenges, underscoring the Navy’s commitment to addressing mental health within its ranks.

Contracted to perform 125 shows across various U.S. Navy installations, “1 Degree of Separation” aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health by combining humor with candid conversation. Prior to its performance in Rota, the four-person cast had already made stops at some of Region EURAFCENT installations including NSA Bahrain, Naval Air Station (NAS) Sigonella, NSA Souda Bay, Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, and NSA Naples.

“We are all professional comics, and we use our own experiences in depression to bring up an open dialogue and show what a vulnerable conversation looks like,” said Sydney Stigerts, Team Lead for “1 Degree of Separation.” “We are trying to kill the stigma around mental illness, and I feel like for people who may be dealing with depression, it is a perfect way to feel connected.”

The show included five minutes of stand-up comedy from each cast member and followed by a “5 questions” segment, during which the performers engage in open discussions about their experiences with depression. This segment encourages awareness of how each person has differences, and similarities with how they are impacted by depression. This approach entertains and educates, providing Sailors with relatable scenarios and tools to help them recognize signs of mental health struggles, and encourages everyone in attendance to seek help for themselves or others in need.

“Any time we can bring people together to talk about things that are important to us, like our mental health, it fosters a sense of community,” said Karen Fritz, Regional N9 Remote Site Manager. “This is critical for the wellbeing of our Sailors, their families, and is vital to good morale.”

Expanding on that impact, Fritz emphasized how the show fits into the broader, regional strategy to promote resilience and normalize conversations about mental health.

“By presenting this show at most of Region’s installations, we are sharing a consistent message to our members that we believe in the importance of talking about mental health,” she said. “We hope to use this comedy show to decrease and end the stigma of mental illness. If we can bring that awareness and build that community connection to our Sailors and their families in the region that is a win.”

LTJG Molly Workman, suicide prevention program coordinator for Region EURAFCENT, said there can be many barriers for someone seek care or treatment and it is important for leaders and peers to open the dialogue for someone who may be struggling. “I have

heard so many reasons why someone did not initially seek mental health care. A common one, ‘it might affect my security clearance.’ If these folks had felt comfortable enough from the start to talk to someone and learn that is extremely, extremely rare, they could have received help so much sooner.”

Evident of this misinformation, the Defense Health Agency (DHA) concluded in 2020 that nearly 24% of service members who reported mental health symptoms did not go for treatment because they thought it would affect their security clearance. But according to the DHA, an analysis of security clearance adjudications over a 6-year period found only 0.002% of the 85,000 clearances that were revoked or denied, were solely due to mental health reasons.

“It is events like this with such an accessible medium, comedy, that can reach service members who want to seek mental health care but don’t know how to broach the conversation or have false assumptions on how it affects their career. This new type of approach can break those barriers, and at the end of the day it doesn’t really matter how the conversation is started but that someone feels comfortable enough to start it,” said Workman.

The Navy’s proactive approach to mental health is evident in its various programs aimed at supporting Sailors. The SAIL (Sailor Assistance and Intercept for Life) program for instance, has seen an increase in referrals and acceptance rates, indicating a growing willingness among Sailors to seek help when needed. In 2023, there were 3,908 referrals to the program, with 2,449 Sailors accepting services, resulting in a 62.67% acceptance rate. These numbers signal an encouraging shift in the willingness of service members to seek support.

The performances around the region are a testament to the Navy’s ongoing efforts to prioritize mental health and create an environment where Sailors feel supported and understood. Through initiatives like 1 Degree of Separation, the Navy continues to break down barriers and encourage open conversations about mental health, ultimately fostering a stronger, more resilient force.

For Military OneSource Counseling:

Services are open to all U.S. military personnel and family members.

24/7 Worldwide toll-free: 00-800342-9647

24/7 Worldwide collect: 001-703-253-7599

24/7 Telecom Italia: 800-172-405

24/7 Online chat: https://livechat.militaryonesourceconnect.org/chat

