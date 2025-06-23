061825-A-UR003-10

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Col. Kenneth M. Reed assumed command of the 627th Hospital Center from Col. Jay A. McFarland in a change of command ceremony at Founders Field, June 18, 2025.



Col. Werner J. Barden, commander of the 1st Medical Brigade, Fort Hood, Texas, presided over the ceremony and welcomed Reed as the new commander.



“The hospital center commander must ensure expeditionary hospitalization whenever and wherever needed, ensuring the tactical arm of the Army’s help system is where the support is needed to ensure our warfighters are successful,” Barden said. “Today, we pass the colors to Kenny Reed, a stellar leader in his own right. Colonel Reed has had a phenomenal career as a Medical Service Corps officer with multiple deployments in every possible assignment from the tactical to the most strategic. He now steps into the role as the commander of 627th Hospital Center.”



Reed’s most recent assignment was as a Secretary of Defense Executive Fellow with CVS Health corporate office under the U.S. Army War College Fellowship program.



“Kenny, your resume is long and impressive, and as their commander you will take the 627th to a new level of standards and success. Command Sergeant Major Shavonda Devereux and I are excited for what is coming for both you and the Spartan Medics in the future, building a combat-ready medical force. Lead your formations. Know them, train them, inspire them and care for them and their Families, and build a cohesive and disciplined team. This is critical to your mission and our support for the III Armored Corps,” said Barden.



Reed thanked McFarland for his dedication and leadership of the 627th.



“It’s an incredible opportunity to command this storied unit whose history is marked by selfless service, unwavering commitment to preserving the fighting strength of the Army,” said Reed. “The 627th has proven time and time again that when the call comes, whether here at Carson or across the globe, this team answers with professionalism and expertise.”

Reed recognized the Soldiers of the 627th and their dedication to the mission and their selfless service.



“To the Soldiers of the 627th, I assume this command with humility and a deep sense of responsibility. I’m honored to join your ranks to serve alongside you and build on the proud legacy of this organization.

Together, we will remain ready, resilient and steadfast in our mission, fortitude, compassion, strength through unity. Steadfast and loyal, this is Spartan 6 signing on.”



McFarland spoke about the support he received from 4th Infantry Division leaders and the Soldiers of the 627th Hospital Center.



“Because I’m fully aware that nothing I’ve accomplished in my life would be possible without the lord continuing to guide and bless me, I will base my comments around Proverbs 13:20, which reads, ‘He that walketh with wise men shall be wise. But a companion of fools will be destroyed,’” said McFarland.



“I’m definitely wiser now, having served with each of you. The leadership and staff of 4ID and across Fort Carson, as well as the 1st Medical team at Fort Hood, have invested in enabling this team to deploy units and activate units, and generally leave the organization in a better place than it was two years ago. Kenny, I truly believe you won the lottery when you got slated for 627th Hospital Center. Who wouldn’t want to be in the best location in the best medical brigade in the Army?”

