MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Travis Brashear

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Travis Brashear, bulk fuel specialist, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station New River, Jacksonville, North Carolina, has been named the June 2025 MCAS New River Go-Getter.

A native of Mt. Airy, Maryland, Brashear’s journey to the Marine Corps was inspired by his baseball coach and his own determination.

“My friend got me to talk to a recruiter, then he decided not to join,” said Brashear. “I told myself that if I came this far, I might as well see it through.”

Since enlisting on May 10, 2021, Brashear has distinguished himself within the Fuels Division by taking on additional responsibilities. He has served as the platoon training noncommissioned officer (NCO), assumed duties as platoon sergeant, acted as assistant quality assurance (QA) representative, and assisted with the Substance Abuse Control Officer (SACO) program.

As platoon sergeant, Brashear is responsible for the accountability of 33 Marines, ensuring their operational readiness and managing administrative requirements. He developed and implemented effective duty rosters, ensured timely dissemination of critical information, and drove completion of semi-annual and annual training requirements, achieving an 84% completion rate.

In his QA role, Brashear conducted all required fuel system inspections, meeting both state and Department of Defense compliance standards. He supervised the safe offloading of commercial fuel trucks and performed 910 fuel sample tests to maintain operational safety and fuel quality.

Beyond his primary duties, Brashear supported his command by assisting with the administration of three drug tests as part of the SACO program, served as the Fuels Division fire marshal by leading fire prevention and safety initiatives, and established the Destructive Weather Response Team to enhance the unit’s emergency preparedness.

“Cpl. Brashear stepped up to the administrative challenges to assist his staff noncommissioned officers and civilian counterparts to do what was needed to ensure mission success,” said Staff Sgt. Alex Cardin. “Cpl. Brashear continues to set the example for his subordinates while also demonstrating to the Fleet Assistance Program corporals the conduct of a mature NCO needed in Fuels Division.”

Despite his accomplishments, Brashear remains humble about the recognition.

“I don’t think I deserve all of the credit,” he said. “My job is made easier because of the great Marines I work with every day who push me to excel and work harder. Because of them, I got the honor to be recognized as the Go-Getter of the month.”

As he continues to develop as a leader, Brashear remains focused on both personal growth and mentoring his Marines.

“My personal goal is to hopefully promote to sergeant next month and learn more from my senior leaders,” Brashear said. “As a leader, my goal is to mentor my Marines to become the best versions of themselves, whether they choose to stay in or not.”

Brashear’s commitment to excellence and his willingness to lead have made him a vital asset to the Fuels Division and a deserving recipient of this month’s Go-Getter award.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2025 Date Posted: 06.24.2025 14:49 Story ID: 501388 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION NEW RIVER, NORTH CAROLINA, US Hometown: MOUNT AIRY, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAS New River Go Getter: Cpl. Travis Brashear, by LCpl Alyssa DeCrane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.