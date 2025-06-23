USSF Guardian and Crew-9 Commander Col. Nick Hague talks resilience at VSFB

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Guardian and NASA Astronaut Col. Nick Hague speaks to Guardians and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Space Force Guardian and NASA Astronaut Col. Nick Hague speaks to Guardians and Airmen during a question & answer session at a Guardian Nexus event at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., June 18, 2025. The visit emphasized the strategic role of Guardians in space operations have on the full spectrum of space exploration and the importance of partnerships with NASA and commercial space entities. (U.S. Space Force photo by Malcolm Summers III) see less | View Image Page

By: Malcolm Summers III

Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs



VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – U.S. Space Force Guardian and NASA astronaut Col. Nick Hague, the first Guardian to launch into space, visited Vandenberg Space Force Base June 18, 2025.



During his visit, Hague thanked Team Vandenberg personnel for their support. He served as the commander of NASA's SpaceX Crew-9 mission, which took him and his crew to the International Space Station, where he spent 170 days as part of Expedition 72. Hague returned to Earth on March 28, 2025.



"The 18th Space Defense Squadron played a crucial role in supporting my mission aboard the Space Station, ensuring the safe navigation of our operations and preventing potential collisions with orbital debris or other objects in space,” said Hague, “That’s why I’m here at Vandenberg, to be able to spend time with the Guardians and Airmen who are a part of Team Vandenberg. They’re the ones tracking all that stuff.”



Space travel was Hague’s dream as a child—one that would see him through his graduation at the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he received a Bachelor of Science in Astronautical Engineering.



He would submit three applications to the space program over the course of a decade, but remained steadfast through rejection and delay. In 2013 he was selected, one among 6,000 considered, to become a NASA astronaut.



In 2018, Hague faced a true test of determination and resilience when his shuttle experienced a critical malfunction during his first space mission.



“That’s when the training kicks in,” he explained. “We’re fortunate to have an exceptional team of psychologists and human factors experts who specialize in behavioral performance. They prepare us to manage the stress of spaceflight—before launch, during the mission, and even as we reintegrate with our families upon return.”



Demonstrating remarkable composure and technical expertise during the mission abort and landing procedures, Hague and his crewmate successfully executed a safe landing, showcasing the strength of their training and teamwork.



During his recent mission, Hague shared that he and his crew spent over two hours each day performing cardio and weightlifting exercises aboard the International Space Station. This rigorous routine was essential to mitigate the effects of bone density and muscle loss caused by microgravity.



This focus on physical and mental resilience reflects the shared values of NASA’s Human Factors and Behavioral Performance element and Vandenberg’s Guardian Resilience Team (GRT). Both programs emphasize the foundational principles of the Guardian way of life: character, commitment, connection, and courage, ensuring individuals are prepared to excel in the most demanding environments.



“Col. Hague exemplifies the values we aim to cultivate through the Guardian Resilience Team,” said Dr. Jessica Gallus, GRT lead. “He understands that sustained high performance is rooted in character to lead with integrity, commitment to excellence, connection with teammates, and courage to face challenges. GRT’s Performance and Readiness Model ensures these qualities are deliberately developed and integrated across a Guardian’s career for maximum impact.”



After voluntarily transferring from the United States Air Force to the United States Space Force in 2021, Hague would go on to become the first Space Force Guardian to launch into space. Now, with over one year logged in space, Hague continues the mission, helping conduct spacetime research.



He offered insight into the ways in which government and civil space missions together protect the American way of life.



“As Guardians, we understand that space is not just a domain of exploration—it’s a critical frontier for ensuring national security and advancing humanity’s future,” Hague said. “By combining the strengths of government and civil space missions, we safeguard the American way of life while driving innovation that benefits the world. Together, we create a balanced approach—leveraging advanced technologies, fostering international collaboration, and conducting research that not only strengthens our national security but also propels humanity forward.



Hague’s message resonated across Vandenberg.



Student Guardians from the 533rd Training Group gathered in classrooms to witness the astronaut in person and Guardians and Airmen from across the installation filled the seats of the base theatre to gain insights from the seasoned veteran. Through these interactions, Vandenberg personnel had the unique opportunity to hear firsthand how their efforts on the ground directly contribute to the success of missions in space.



“Our expertise in mission management and ensuring seamless performance in launch and test operations helps them do their jobs safely and securely. It’s a great collaboration,” said USAF Staff Sgt. Daymyon Bonnos, 2nd Space Launch Squadron mission assurance technician. “To see someone that actually went up there and come back and tell us about how all of our work actually matters—it’s really cool.”