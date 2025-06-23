Army accepts first MV-75 FLRAA virtual prototype

Redstone Arsenal, Alabama – Today, the Army accepted its first MV-75 Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) virtual prototype (VP).

Bell Textron, the original equipment manufacturer contracted to design and build the FLRAA weapon system, will deliver two VPs. Bell is scheduled to deliver the second VP to the Army later in June to the Aviation Center of Excellence.

“The delivery of the MV-75 Virtual Prototype highlights the transformational power of digital engineering in aircraft development,” said Brig. Gen. David Phillips, Program Executive Officer for Army Aviation. “Thanks to consistent support from Army leadership, the Department of Defense, and Congress, we’ve been able to accelerate the FLRAA program and bring next-generation aviation capabilities to the warfighter faster than ever.”

The VPs’ development used an innovative acquisition approach beginning with the Middle Tier of Acquisition rapid prototyping pathway. After a successful Milestone B decision in June 2024, the FLRAA program transitioned to the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of a major capability acquisition program.

The FLRAA VP is an advanced simulator based on a digital twin of the FLRAA weapon system. As a learning device, it will inform early design improvements, software development, verification, integration, and test. The VP will also help identify early tactics, techniques and procedures through experimentation in conjunction with Special User Evaluations where Soldiers assess different parts of the weapon system. Valuable Soldier feedback will continue to shape the aircraft’s design. The VPs can upgrade into flight training devices to further enhance training opportunities.

“We are incredibly proud to have reached this critical milestone,” said Col. Jeffrey Poquette, Project Manager for FLRAA. “Our virtual prototype demonstrates a clear path to delivering a next-generation multi-mission aircraft that will fundamentally change how the Army conducts long-range assault operations.”

The MV-75 FLRAA is the Army’s new long-range assault and multi-mission aircraft designed to fly twice as far and twice as fast as the current fleet. The VPs will help the Army understand and evaluate crew interfaces, performance, safety, and other aspects of the FLRAA weapon system before and after the prototype aircraft are available for testing.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2025 Date Posted: 06.24.2025 10:55 Story ID: 501322 Location: ALABAMA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army accepts first MV-75 FLRAA virtual prototype, by Matthew Ryan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.