Marshall Center Field Study: Gaining Insights into Hybrid Threat Response

Participants of the Seminar on Irregular Warfare and Hybrid Threats (SIWHT) take part in a field study trip to Munich on June 13, 2025, to gain firsthand insight into how various institutions are addressing the growing challenges of hybrid threats. At the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief, they learned how civic organizations play crucial role in Germany's national resilience. At Bundeswehr University Munich and Google Munich, participants explored the evolving role of cybersecurity and AI in addressing the increasingly complex challenges posed by hybrid warfare.

On June 13, 2025, participants of the Seminar on Irregular Warfare and Hybrid Threats (SIWHT) took part in a field study trip to Munich, where they gained firsthand insight into how various institutions are addressing the growing challenges of hybrid threats.



The trip complemented the program’s theme, “Navigating the Gray Zone: Crafting Multi-Domain Responses and Innovative Strategies,” which focuses on countering hybrid threats in the cyber, space, and maritime domains. The field study provided participants with valuable insights into how governments, the private sector, and civilian organizations work together to tackle modern security challenges.



“We wanted to offer participants a comprehensive look at how various sectors respond to security challenges and hybrid threats,” said US Navy Cmdr. Kathy Paradis, Marshall Center military professor and SIWHT co-leader. “The goal was to provide practical insights from both civilian and military perspectives, which participants could take back to their own countries.”



Paradis noted that one key focus was on disaster response and the protection of critical infrastructure, particularly through volunteer organizations like the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), which plays a crucial role in Germany’s national resilience.



“What impressed me most about THW was its ability to engage citizens of all ages and backgrounds in a uniquely structured and voluntary response – something I have not encountered elsewhere," said Maj. Moreno Montenegro, with the Brazilian Federal Police. "In the face of hybrid threats that confront every part of society, this stands as a powerful example of societal resilience.”



At visits to the Bundeswehr University Munich and Google Munich, participants also had the opportunity to explore the evolving role of cybersecurity, AI, and quantum technologies in addressing the increasingly complex challenges posed by hybrid warfare.



One participant, Aleksandar Vujikj, with North Macedonia’s Financial Intelligence Office, visited the university – a key institution in Germany’s defense and security education – and learned how the university is preparing future military leaders to address hybrid warfare strategies, cyber defense, and military innovation.



“One of the highlights was hearing a speaker at the university explain the differences between quantum computing and AI,” he said. “These technologies are essential in addressing hybrid threats and from my perspective, AI is a key solution to the complex security challenges we face in the Balkans.”



Through these visits, participants enhanced their understanding of the multifaceted nature of hybrid threats. Whether discussing the operational role of volunteer organizations in disaster response or delving into the latest advancements in cybersecurity and AI, each experience contributed to a deeper understanding of how these sectors work together to ensure resilience in the face of hybrid threats.



“We are living in an environment of hybrid threats, it’s constant. It’s not going anywhere,” said Georgian Ministry of Defense Maj. Beka Metreveli, who visited Google Munich. “Public-private partnerships are not optional. It is absolutely foundational and fundamental.”



Through the field study, SIWHT participants gained invaluable insights into how government, military, and private industry are responding to hybrid threats. These experiences reinforced the importance of building resilient, cooperative networks to defend against evolving security challenges.



The 2025 SIWHT program emphasizes the importance of developing multi-domain strategies to counter hybrid threats, with a particular focus on European-led security in the context of rising global competition. Bringing together approximately 90 practitioners from 66 countries, the seminar fosters collaboration and allied burden-sharing as participants explore adversarial tactics such as disinformation, cyber operations, and lawfare.



“By working together and leveraging their collective expertise, SIWHT participants are better equipped to tackle the challenges of irregular warfare and hybrid threats, both in their own countries and globally,” said Paradis.



The program also highlights the need for a coordinated approach across civilian, military, and allied efforts to combat hybrid threats. Through a holistic model that incorporates lectures, panels, and interactive learning exercises, participants are encouraged to develop creative solutions to these complex security challenges.