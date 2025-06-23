Spotlight on Marshall Center Alumni Scholar: Oleksandr Diadiushenko

Photo By Karlheinz Wedhorn | Ukraine Civil Defense Service Col. Oleksandr Diadiushenko presents groundbreaking...... read more read more Photo By Karlheinz Wedhorn | Ukraine Civil Defense Service Col. Oleksandr Diadiushenko presents groundbreaking research on protecting critical infrastructure in wartime, drawing from Ukraine’s frontline experience under hybrid attack, during an Alumni Scholar presentation at the Marshall Center in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on June 12, 2025. The 6th alumni scholar of 2025, Diadiushenko’s work offers a forward-looking national model that integrates cyber and physical defense, legal frameworks, and international best practices. see less | View Image Page

Ukraine Civil Defense Service Col. Oleksandr Diadiushenko presents groundbreaking research on protecting critical infrastructure in wartime, drawing from Ukraine’s frontline experience under hybrid attack, during an Alumni Scholar presentation at the Marshall Center in Garmisch-Partenkirchen on June 12, 2025.



During his presentation, Diadiushenko explained how Hybrid warfare increasingly targets energy, telecom, and government infrastructure through cyberattacks and drones. He further detailed how Ukraine’s experience highlights the urgent need for flexible, AI-enabled cybersecurity tools and hardened physical defenses.



“Cybersecurity isn’t just about technology, it’s about resilience. Our experience in Ukraine proves how quickly the battlefield evolves,” he said.



The 6th alumni scholar of 2025, Diadiushenko’s work offers a forward-looking national model that integrates cyber and physical defense, legal frameworks, and international best practices.



Diadiushenko's research also fills a gap in academic and policy literature, as his model draws on Ukrainian-language primary sources and NATO, EU, and U.S. frameworks – reinforcing the kind of interoperability and shared understanding needed to confront hybrid threats.