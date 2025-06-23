Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cheap, Disruptive, and Psychologically Powerful: Panel Examines Terrorism Trends and Technology in the Gray Zone

    On June 11, 2025, May-Britt Stumbaum, Ph.D., Marshall Center professor for security

    GERMANY

    06.11.2025

    Story by Sarah Loicano 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    On June 11, 2025, May-Britt Stumbaum, Ph.D., Marshall Center professor for security studies, moderated a panel as part of the Seminar on Irregular Warfare/Hybrid Threats (SIWHT) at the Marshall Center in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The panel featured: Sara Bazoobandi, Ph.D., associate researcher at the German Institute for Global and Area Studies; Daniel Milton, Ph.D., Marshall Center professor for transnational security studies; and Cüneyt Gürer, Ph.D., Marshall Center professor for transnational security studies.

    Bazoobandi explained how Iran’s hybrid warfare is rooted in regime survival. She described how Tehran manufactures crises through securitization, using the language of resistance to legitimize repression and power projection.

    “Iran’s hybrid warfare is not just about reacting to threats, it’s about creating them, then using those crises to justify domestic control and regional influence,” she said.

    Milton focused on terrorism as a tactic used by both state and nonstate actors. He warned that “terrorists still get a vote with their actions” and described terrorism as cheap, disruptive, and psychologically powerful.

    Gürer emphasized the risks of over-reliance on emerging technology, saying, “Technology will never replace quality analysis that can only be done by a human.”

    The Marshall Center’s 2025 SIWHT is bringing together 90 practitioners from 66 countries to strengthen national, military, and allied efforts to counter hybrid threats by building partner capacity.

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies
    Security Cooperation
    Marshall Center
    Gray Zone
    SIWHT
    Seminar on Irregular Warfare and Hybrid Threats

