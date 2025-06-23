Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Seminar on Irregular Warfare: Hybrid Threats at Earth’s Edge

    Photo By Karlheinz Wedhorn | On June 6, 2025, a Seminar on Irregular Warfare/Hybrid Threats panel at the Marshall

    GERMANY

    06.06.2025

    Story by Sarah Loicano 

    George C. Marshall Center for Security Studies

    On June 6, 2025, a Seminar on Irregular Warfare/Hybrid Threats panel at the Marshall Center examined how European actors are responding to the growing threat of hybrid operations in space.

    Participants first heard from Kai-Uwe Schrogl, Ph.D., president of the of the International Institute of Space Law, who discussed how Europe is adapting its space programs to address emerging vulnerabilities. He highlighted the recently-launched Cyber Security Operations Centre (C-SOC) at the European Space Agency - ESA as a powerful step forward.

    “Europe is already accelerating its effort in securing its space assets and activities,” Schrogl noted. “The inauguration of the C-SOC is one very recent, practical and impactful example.”

    The panel also featured Fritz Rademacher, Marshall Center professor of regional security studies, and Namrata Goswami, Ph.D., with The Johns Hopkins University, discussing governance and strategic competition in space.

    The Marshall Center remains at the forefront of building partner capacity to confront hybrid threats across all domains – including the nearly unseen and increasingly contested space domain.

