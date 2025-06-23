Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell | U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Richert, 374th Medical Group outgoing commander and Col....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell | U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Richert, 374th Medical Group outgoing commander and Col. Graham Warden, 374 MDG incoming commander, smile during the presiding official’s speech at the 374 MDG change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 23, 2025. The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass batons, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Tristan Truesdell) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Col. Graham Warden assumed command of the 374th Medical Group from Col. Gregory Richert during a change of command ceremony at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 23.



Col. Richard McElhaney, 374th Airlift Wing commander, presided over the ceremony and the event was attended by family members of the incoming and outgoing commanders, members of the 374 MDG, and representatives from across the base.



“The people of the 374th Medical Group - the Airmen, the NCOs, you are my rocks,” said Richert. “Leadership is a pyramid: I sit at the top, but the base is all of the people that actually make up the foundation of the pyramid. I thank you all - you’re the ones who make it happen.”



During his time of leadership, Richert inspired 462 personnel across five squadrons, operating a 15-bed, 19 clinic hospital servicing 11,500 beneficiaries building 12 Pacific Air Forces and 4 Air Force Medical Service annual awards. He lifted readiness rates 42 percent above the Air Force average, steering the Wing to the Air Force’s best individual medical readiness rate. He enabled the first U.S. blood drive on mainland Japan in 10 years, collecting 302 units from 55,000 joint warfighters, ensuring contingency capabilities in the Western Pacific.



Furthermore, he drove U.S. Forces Japan medical policies, spearheading access to care initiatives, improving emergency care, prioritizing space available access while improving active duty personnel access and earning two consecutive A safety ratings. Finally, he was a catalyst for a UH-!N air ambulance operations by training personnel for 24/7 coverage, ensuring 80% faster transfer time for critical patients in the Kanto Plains region.



The change of command ceremony is a tradition dating back to the Roman era, where military leaders would pass a baton, colors, standards, or ensigns that symbolized the passing of command to subordinates in attendance, and ensured unit members were never without official leadership or a continuation of trust.



“I can’t believe I’m back here again,” said Warden. “To the 374th Medical Group - you’re stuck with me for the next fear years unless something bad happens. I’m really looking forward to working with you.”



The 374 MDG ensures medical readiness of 374 AW, 5th Air Force and U.S. Forces Japan. The group maintains 64 war reserve material projects, including the U.S. Air Force's largest Patient Movement Item inventory, deploys Expeditionary Medical Support for global contingency operations, operates a 15-bed facility expandable to 115 beds and provides health care, including occupational health, preventive medicine and environmental protection to more than 11,000 personnel.