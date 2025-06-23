Wild Weasel of the Week: Senior Airman Derek Johnson

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – This week’s Wild Weasel of the Week (WWoW) is Senior Airman Derek Johnson, 14th Fighter Generation Squadron F-16 Fighting Falcon assistant dedicated crew chief.

Airmen selected as WWoW represent the top performers from across Misawa Air Base, chosen for their exceptional work ethic, mission focus and commitment to Air Force core values.

A native of Leland, North Carolina, Johnson delivered critical support during Exercise BALIKATAN 2025 in the Philippines. While inspecting an engine bay, Johnson identified and corrected four major issues, preventing a potential in-flight emergency and leading to a zero-discrepancy quality assurance inspection. He also trained three Airmen on brake and leading-edge flap rigging, boosting team qualifications.

Johnson’s expertise and leadership directly advance the 35th Fighter Wing’s mission to deliver agile combat airpower and ensure air superiority across the Indo-Pacific.

“Training new people is hard but it’s a great experience,” Johnson said. “I’m excited to be Wild Weasel of the Week.”

Off duty, Johnson enjoys photography, going to the beach and volunteering at local animal shelters. He is supported by his mother, Shelly, and brother, Alston.

