    Coast Guard interdicts 10 aliens in the vicinity of Point Loma

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Loumania Stewart 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard interdicted 10 aliens aboard a 25-foot white Sea Ray vessel in the vicinity of Point Loma, Sunday morning.

    At approximately 10:55 a.m., the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Benjamin Bottoms (WPC-1132) monitored a vessel displaying suspicious behavior. A small boat was launched from the Benjamin Bottoms with a boarding team aboard to interdict the vessel.

    The boarding team discovered 10 aliens aboard the vessel, all claiming Mexican nationality.

    The Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team (MSST) Los Angeles–Long Beach arrived on the scene to assist with the operation.

    The vessel and the 10 aliens were brought to Ballast Point, where they were transferred to the custody of U.S. Border Patrol Imperial Beach Boat Station Unit members.

    The Coast Guard maintains a robust presence along the maritime border and works closely with federal partners to detect, deter, and disrupt illegal maritime migration ventures.

    Cutter
    Coast Guard
    Point Loma
    Benjamin Bottoms
    Alien interdiction

