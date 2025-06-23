More than just the CBRN Chamber

Photo By Sgt. Jaidon Novinska | Sgt. Arron Smith, a team leader with the CBRN Reconnaissance and Surveillance Platoon,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jaidon Novinska | Sgt. Arron Smith, a team leader with the CBRN Reconnaissance and Surveillance Platoon, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division attaches a chemical warning placard to a plant during their collective validation June 10, 2025, at Fort Drum, New York. The placard warns Soldiers and civilians from entering the area to ensure they don’t expose themselves to dangerous chemicals and CBRN agents. This validation, the first in the XVIII Airborne Corps, assessed the R&S Platoon on its ability to deploy, protect, and mitigate decontamination for maneuver elements such as the Infantry. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (June 23, 2025) – “Gas! Gas! Gas!” Soldiers with the CBRN Reconnaissance and Surveillance Platoon, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division completed the first CBRN R&S Platoon collective validation in the XVIII Airborne Corps, June 9-12. This achievement, which was no small feat, was the result of months of diligent planning, technical expertise, and logistical organization that led to the success of the Platoon.



CBRN R&S Platoons are specialized units within the Army tasked with detecting, identifying, and characterizing chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear hazards. Additionally, they are the first CBRN units to arrive on the scene or battlefield and conduct reconnaissance of potential threats, which other CBRN units may later address.



The collective validation process begins months prior to the execution, according to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Carl Kortum, the 10th Mountain Division CBRN Technician and lead planner and concept developer for the validation.



“The first phase actually happens about 30 to 60 days prior to starting any lanes or testing,” Kortum said. “Laying out all their equipment to verify it works properly in order to correct any deficiencies prior to starting the lanes.”



After the equipment was checked and deemed fully mission-capable, the Platoon began the written test phase of the validation, which included basic CBRN knowledge, equipment, and unit SOPs.



“The end state behind the written test was a ‘forcing function’ to get the Soldiers to go back and dive into doctrine,” Kortum said. “I wanted them to see what was changed and updated since the last time they looked at it.”



After all Soldiers in the Platoon completed the test, they moved on to the skills lanes, consisting of multiple CBRN tasks. CBRN sensitive site assessment, CBRN survey, technical decontamination, and barrel sampling were just a few of the eight total lanes.



Sgt. Gabriel Titman, the decontamination assistant team leader with the CBRN R&S Platoon, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, spoke about the validation process.



“This validation is important because it shows the rest of the Army and the division how valuable we are and what we bring to the warfighting space,” Titman said. “We’re not just some Soldiers that run the CBRN chamber, we are much more than that.”



Once the training lanes were completed, the collective validation officially began with a sensitive site assessment in the CBRN chamber – a sealed, enclosed building used for training Soldiers in CBRN protection. It simulates a CBRN environment and exposes Soldiers to controlled amounts of irritants like CS gas to build confidence in their protective equipment.



“We actually put a lab process in the chamber so they had to work in a contaminated environment,” Kortum said. “It was to show them, yes, even in a contaminated environment they can still do this role and complete the mission.”



Day two of the collective validation began with a CBRN survey – an assessment and identification of CBRN hazards that involved specialized equipment and techniques to detect and identify the presence and extent of contamination.



During the survey, the R&S Platoon took direct fire from simulated opposing forces, moving swiftly and effectively throughout the battlefield with the sounds of gunfire echoing around them.



In addition to the high stress normally felt when reacting to contact, the R&S Platoon, while wearing their joint service lightweight integrated suit technology – a specific type of chemical and biological protective garment worn by military personnel – showcased their ability to make decisions, act under pressure, and perform their duties as CBRN specialists while wearing CBRN protective equipment.



“Our lethality and technical expertise goes beyond just the CBRN environment,” Titman said. “We move, shoot, and communicate just as well, if not better than some Soldiers here.”



1st Lt. Terrance Thomas Jr., the CBRN R&S Platoon leader, emphasized the importance of the unit’s presence on the modern battlefield.



“We preserve the ability for the larger maneuver elements to enhance their warfighting capabilities and focus on lethality,” Thomas said. “Just because a CBRN event happens, doesn’t mean that the mission stops.”



“We have trained, capable, and technically proficient CBRN elements like this Platoon to mitigate that risk and allow these larger elements and units to finish their mission.”



Being the first of its kind in the XVIII Airborne Corps, one of the biggest challenges overall was developing a concept of the validation.



“For a long time I’ve spoken with other division reps and there’s been a desire to get this validation process starting, but it just never happened,” Kortum said. “There was a lot of emphasis on maintaining speed, not affecting the OPTEMPO, and integrating OPFOR by having the platoon react to contact.”



Over the next couple days of the validation, the Platoon continued to improve and hone their skills, completing another sensitive site assessment and survey.



Thomas expressed his satisfaction with the Platoon’s performance and the overall validation.



“The point of this was to validate our skills, whether that be in a combat environment or anywhere there’s a potential CBRN risk,” he said. “I think the Soldiers showed a lot of resilience, open mindedness, and adaptability.”



As the validation came to an end, Kortum also reflected on the Platoon’s performance and technical expertise.



“From day one with the written testing, until now, there’s been significant improvement,” he said. “I’m very confident that they can go out there and complete their assigned mission.”