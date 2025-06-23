Honors rendered, Past remembered part of NMRTC Bremerton 127th Hospital Corps Ball

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Unwavering oath…All hospital corpsmen, past and present, attending Navy Medicine...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Unwavering oath…All hospital corpsmen, past and present, attending Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton’s 127th Hospital Corps Ball, June 21, 2025, were asked to take part in reciting their Hospital Corpsman Pledge, “I solemnly pledge myself before God and these witnesses to practice faithfully all of my duties as a member of the Hospital Corps. I hold the care of the sick and injured to be a privilege and a sacred trust and will assist the medical department officer with loyalty and honesty. I will not knowingly permit harm to come to any patient. I will not partake of nor administer any unauthorized medication. I will hold all personal matters pertaining to the private lives of patients in strict confidence. I dedicate my heart, mind, and strength to the work before me. I shall do all within my power to show in myself an example of all that is honorable and good throughout my naval career (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer) see less | View Image Page

It was an evening to render honors, remember the past, reflect on the present and prepare for the future as Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton held their 127th Hospital Corps Ball, June 21, 2025.



“We have come together to celebrate 127 years of our Navy’s only enlisted corps. The Hospital Corps Ball committee has done a great job of making this happen,” said Capt. Karla Lepore, NMRTC Bremerton commanding officer and Naval Hospital Bremerton director, during her opening remarks.



The presentation of colors – by Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alexandro Padilla Monroy and Hospital Corpsmen 3rd Class Junisha Morrison, Patricia D. Ramirez and Cameron K. Rima - national anthem, and invocation from Lt. Cmdr. Solomon Han, command chaplain led to the formal and solemn POW/MIA presentation, conducted by HM2 Kaden N. Bridges, Morrison and Rima.



“We call your attention to this small table, which occupies a place of dignity and honor near the head table. It is set for one and symbolizes the fact that members of our Armed Forces are still missing from our ranks. They are referred to as POWs and MIAs. We call them comrades,” explained Bridges. “They are unable to be with their loved ones and families tonight, so we join together to pay our humble tribute to them, and bear witness to their continued absence.”



Command Master Chief William P. Eickhoff, and hospital corpsman, deviated from the expected norm of closing remarks and shifted from a prepared speech to recognizing the master of ceremony, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Robert L. O’Bryant, presenting him with a Navy/Marine Corps Commendation Medal in being selected as Navy Medical Forces Pacific Senior Sailor of the Year for 2024.



“Thanks to O’Bryant for being such a good representative from our command. There’s [approximately] 157,000 Sailors in NMFP area of operation, with [approx.] 15,000 hospital corpsmen. He competed against all those numbers. He was selected as the best of the best,” shared Eickhoff, directing O’Bryant to share a few words with his fellow Hospital Corps in attendance.



“I got to represent all you do. Your efforts in treating patients with dignity and respect, being ready when called upon,” added O’Bryant. “Becoming a corpsman is the one thing which means the world to me.”



“Semper Fortis,” commented guest of honor, recently retired Senior Chief Hospital Corpsman Arlene Alonzo, choosing the unofficial slogan [and Latin phrase] of the U.S. Navy, meaning “Always Strong.”



“That’s what we are. Our history as hospital corpsmen is one of strength, bravery and unwavering resolve,” stressed Alonzo.



It was on June 17, 1898, when then-President William McKinley signed a bill establishing the U.S. Navy Hospital Corps. Before that, the rate had gone through a number of iterations, from surgeon’s mate and surgeon’s steward to loblolly boy and apothecary, to name but a few. The title might have changed but not the collective courage.



There have been 23 corpsmen presented with the Medal of Honor, 179 who have received the Navy Cross, 31 who received the Distinguished Service Cross, 959 Silver Star Medal recipients and 1,600 presented with the Bronze Star with Combat V for Heroism.



There has also been great loss. Over 2,000 Navy hospital corpsman have been killed in action.



The Hospital Corps ethos is evoked throughout the U.S. Navy. Locally, the namesake of Branch Health Clinic Everett’s medical clinic is HM2 David R. Ray, Medal of Honor recipient killed in action, March 19, 1969, in Vietnam. There are approximately 45 corpsmen assigned to the clinic.



U.S. Navy ships named after hospital corpsman include, guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65), destroyer USS Caron (DD 970), USS William Charette (DDG 130), fast frigate USS De Wert (FFG 45), destroyer escort USS Durant (DER 389), destroyer escort USS Frament (APD 77), USS Halyburton (FFG 40), USS Francis Hammond (FF 1067), USS Jobb (DE 707), USS Daniel A. Joy (DE 585), USS John E. Kilmer (DDG 134), USS Lester (DE 1022), USS Liddle (DE 206), destroyer USS Litchfield (AG 95), USS Thadeus Parker (DE 369), USS David R. Ray (DD 971), USS Valdez (FF 1096), USS Walter C. Wann (DE 412), USS Jack Williams (FFG 24), USS John Willis (DD 1027) and USS Don O. Woods (APD 118).



The command’s 127th Hospital Corps Ball cabinet was Chief Hospital Corpsman Richard L. Heard as chief advisor, Bridges as president, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Oscar J. Torres Ruiz as vice president, HM1 Michael A. Smith as secretary, Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Nereyda Zepeda Ramirez as assistant secretary, Interior Communication Electrician 1st Class Anh T. Lai as treasurer, HM2 Sierra R. Valdez as assistant treasurer, HM2 Miracle S. Suzuki as public affairs officer and HM2 Jovana Losada as fundraising chair.