Nebraska Army National Guard Unit Wins National Field Kitchen Title

Courtesy Photo | The Nebraska Army National Guard's Omaha-based Company I, 700th Brigade Support Battalion, has won the U.S. Army National Guard Field Kitchen Category in the 57th Annual Department of the Army Philip A. Connelly Awards Program. (Courtesy Photo)

OMAHA, Neb. – The Nebraska Army National Guard’s Omaha-based Company I, 700th Brigade Support Battalion, has won the U.S. Army National Guard Field Kitchen Category in the 57th Annual Department of the Army Philip A. Connelly Awards Program.



"The hard work, effort and motivation that these Soldiers brought to the competition was amazing,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Mariana McCutcheon, state food program manager. “I'm very proud of them.”



The Philip A. Connelly Awards Program was established in 1968 to improve the professionalism of food service personnel and to recognize excellence in Army food service. It is a highly competitive program that evaluates units on various aspects of food service operations, including sanitation, culinary techniques, resourcefulness and overall efficiency.



The Philip A. Connelly Awards, co-sponsored by the Department of the Army and the National Restaurant Association, recognize excellence in Army food service. Winning this national title is a significant achievement that highlights the unit's exceptional culinary skills, logistical precision and dedication to providing high-quality meals in a field environment.



Members of the national champion team were formally recognized in Chicago, May 15-19, when they received an invitation to attend the Chicago Military Awards Ceremony and Training. The Joint Culinary Center of Excellence sponsored attendance for two key individuals and Nebraska sent six additional Soldiers from the winning team to the ceremony.



McCutcheon said it was a well-earned recognition for the Soldiers who, along with providing outstanding services for members of their company, put in many long hours to prepare for the competition.



“I'm so happy to see that they won the competition and that they were able to go on this trip and be recognized for it.” McCutcheon said. “It was probably one of the first times that most of these troops got to get wined and dined, as opposed to them being the ones feeding and taking care of the troops.”