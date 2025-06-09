U.S. and Indonesian Navies Commence Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2025

SURABAYA, Indonesia (June 23, 2025) – The United States Navy and the Indonesian Navy (Tentara Nasional Indonesia – Angkatan Laut, or TNI-AL) and Marine Corps (KORMAR RI) commenced Exercise Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2025 with an opening ceremony June 23, 2025 at Madura Pier onboard the TNI-AL Second Fleet Command.

The week-long engagement focuses on a full spectrum of naval capabilities and features collaborative training evolutions that highlight the ability of the U.S. and Indonesia to work together towards ensuring the continuance of an open maritime security environment in the region.

"CARAT Indonesia exemplifies the strong and enduring partnership between the U.S. and Indonesian navies," said Commodore Capt. Matt Scarlett, Destroyer Squadron Seven. "This exercise provides a valuable opportunity to enhance our combined capabilities, strengthen our relationships, and ensure a stable and secure maritime environment in the ever-evolving Indo-Pacific region."

CARAT Indonesia is a bilateral maritime exercise designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance interoperability among participating forces taking place in Surabaya and the shores of Situbondo as well as the Java Sea.

“[B]eyond the operational scope, CARAT is also about the human dimension. It’s about sailors from different backgrounds…learning how your partner navy solves problems, adapts under pressure, and leads with courage. These are the moments that forge bonds stronger than any formal agreement” said Indonesian Navy First Admiral Gung Putu Alit Jaya, commander in chief, Second Fleet Command. “To the men and women in uniform taking part in this exercise, you are the heartbeat of this mission. Your readiness, discipline, and willingness to train together and learn from one another represent the very best of what our navies and marines stand for.”

This year's exercise will contain complex training evolutions focused on advancing interoperability at sea and ashore through maritime domain awareness, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, force protection, and anti-air warfare, anti-sea warfare, and anti-submarine warfare. It will involve a range of activities, including subject matter expert exchanges, shipboard drills, medical training and community relations events.

Involved U.S. personnel and assets include a P-8 Poseidon Maritime Patrol Aircraft, Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, and staff from U.S. 7th Fleet, Marine Forces Pacific, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72, CTF 73, CTF 75, CTF 76, DESRON 7, U.S. 7th Fleet Band and the U.S. Consulate Surabaya and U.S. Embassy Jakarta.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed destroyer squadron in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements.

