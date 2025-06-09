Virtual Training Table Enhances RADR Proficiency at the 35th Fighter Wing

MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan – Civil engineers assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing introduced a new virtual Rapid Airfield Damage Repair (RADR) training table at Misawa Air Base, June 19, 2025, enhancing how Airmen plan and execute runway restoration operations in a contested environment.

The tabletop model replicates a degraded airfield, allowing teams to walk step by step through crater repair scenarios. As part of Misawa’s ongoing RADR training cycle, this new capability reinforces skill development and fosters operational coordination—especially ahead of bilateral field events with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF).

“It’s important because it gives our folks an opportunity to exercise what they have been learning,” said U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Sarah Rego, 35th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) RADR officer in charge. “It culminates in a capstone event that articulates our ability to get jets back up in the air.”

This tabletop training complements hands-on repair work conducted at Misawa’s Kamikita Training Pad and Draughon Range.

Civil engineers routinely practice repairing craters ranging from eight to 30 feet in diameter, laying flowable fill, compacting layers and securing runway-grade fiberglass mats to restore airfield integrity under simulated combat conditions.

“The biggest benefit of this virtual RADR table,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Robert Gonzalez, 35 CES virtual RADR table instructor, “is to facilitate the communication between points of contact in the RADR operation and to combat any problems that arise within that process.”

The introduction of the virtual RADR table marks a milestone for U.S. Forces Japan, as it is the first of its kind to be implemented in the region. The tool will play a central role in the wing’s upcoming bilateral training event, where U.S. and JASDF Airmen will conduct a joint repair scenario at Draughon Range.

“This virtual RADR table is going to help us create bilateral training between us and JASDF,” Gonzalez said. “It sets the foundation for the upcoming live-fire exercise.”

Rego emphasized the long-term effort behind the initiative and its role in strengthening operational capability.

“This has been in the works for a while,” said Rego. “Before our folks even started hands-on training, leadership was already working with Fifth Air Force and JASDF to make this a success.”

By incorporating realistic planning and execution tools like the RADR table, the 35th CES continues to build combat-credible engineering teams ready to restore airfields and project airpower across the Indo-Pacific.

