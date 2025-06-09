UPDATE: Coast Guard suspends search for 2 missing people at Lake Tahoe

ALAMEDA, Calif.— The Coast Guard suspended its search at 10:55 a.m., Sunday, pending further developments, for two missing people in the vicinity of D.L. Bliss State Park at Lake Tahoe after their boat capsized Saturday afternoon.



Coast Guard and partner agencies searched over 390 square miles for 12 combined hours.



“Suspending a search is always a difficult decision to make and weighs heavily on each Coast Guard member involved,” said Coast Guard Cmdr. David Herndon, a search and rescue mission coordinator assigned to Coast Guard Sector San Francisco. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those involved in the boat capsize.”



Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe boat crew responded to the initial report of 10 people in the water after their boat capsized at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday.



Response crews involved in the search:



- Coast Guard Station Lake Tahoe boat crew

- Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento C-27 Spartan aircrew

- El Dorado County Sheriff's and K-9 unit

- California State Parks rangers and seasonal lifeguard



The Coast Guard urges all mariners, experienced or not, to always wear a life jacket, check the weather conditions before heading out on the water, file a float plan, and carry a working VHF radio to call for assistance.



For further updates, follow the U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Southwest on X at USCGNorCal.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2025 Date Posted: 06.22.2025 17:17 Story ID: 501193 Location: LAKE TAHOE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 312 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN