Reflections and Momentum as Week One of Bersama Warrior 25 Wraps Up

Courtesy Photo | Malaysian Army Brig. Gen. Hj Mohamad Nizam bin Hj Abdul Manap, commander within Bersama Warrior 2025, gives feedback to the planning staff following the mission analysis brief, June 20, 2025. Bersama Warrior is an annual, bilateral joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. This year marks the 11th iteration of the exercise, enhancing U.S. and Malaysian defense readiness, improving interoperability, and strengthening the State Partner Program relationship between the Malaysian Armed Forces and Washington National Guard. Photo by Petty Officer Yusri, Royal Malaysian Navy.

U.S. Service Members and members of the Malaysian Armed Forces wrapped up the first week of Bersama Warrior 2025, the annual bi-lateral exercise held in Kuantan, Pahang, Malaysia.



After a full week of detailed planning within the scenario, the team prepared and briefed the mission analysis to exercise commander, Malaysian Army Brig. Gen. Hj Mohamad Nizam bin Hj Abdul Manap, and deputy commander, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Michael Ake.



"The caliber of professionalism and commitment to the partnership between US and Malaysian Forces has clearly grown exponentially over the years. I am truly impressed at how quickly and passionately this year's team came together to comprehend and unpack the mission." said Colonel Angela Gentry, the exercise Joint Chief of Staff. “From hour one, it has been a healthy exchange, sharing knowledge and expertise with plenty of learning. I look forward to the next few days as we develop and test some viable courses of action".



With members from the joint force present, the planning has been especially valuable as each service branch can contribute its subject area specialty. This adds a significant element of realism for the overall planning exercise, as the joint force is similarly represented from the Malaysian Armed Forces.



“Mission analysis has given us an opportunity to bring our different backgrounds and perspectives together. In addition to requiring us to ingest the scenario content and internalize the information, it has catalyzed communications within and between cells, as well as deepened the shared understanding and mutual respect with our partners.” said Capt. Bryan Agee, an exercise participant and member of the Washington Air National Guard.



As the next week unfolds, the team will progress through the remaining steps of the Military Decision Making Process - Multinational, culminating with a decision brief to the command team on June 26.



