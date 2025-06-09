Reflections and Momentum as Week One of Bersama Warrior 25 Wraps Up

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Malaysian Army Brig. Gen. Hj Mohamad Nizam bin Hj Abdul Manap, commander within Bersama Warrior 2025, gives feedback to the planning staff following the mission analysis brief, June 20, 2025. Bersama Warrior is an annual, bilateral joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. This year marks the 11th iteration of the exercise, enhancing U.S. and Malaysian defense readiness, improving interoperability, and strengthening the State Partner Program relationship between the Malaysian Armed Forces and Washington National Guard. Photo by Petty Officer Yusri, Royal Malaysian Navy.