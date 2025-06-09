Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Reflections and Momentum as Week One of Bersama Warrior 25 Wraps Up

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Reflections and Momentum as Week One of Bersama Warrior 25 Wraps Up

    KUANTAN, MALAYSIA

    06.19.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    122nd Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Malaysian Army Brig. Gen. Hj Mohamad Nizam bin Hj Abdul Manap, commander within Bersama Warrior 2025, gives feedback to the planning staff following the mission analysis brief, June 20, 2025. Bersama Warrior is an annual, bilateral joint exercise sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by the Malaysian Armed Forces. This year marks the 11th iteration of the exercise, enhancing U.S. and Malaysian defense readiness, improving interoperability, and strengthening the State Partner Program relationship between the Malaysian Armed Forces and Washington National Guard. Photo by Petty Officer Yusri, Royal Malaysian Navy.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 23:28
    Photo ID: 9125376
    VIRIN: 250620-A-A4493-1002
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 15.89 MB
    Location: KUANTAN, MY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Reflections and Momentum as Week One of Bersama Warrior 25 Wraps Up, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reflections and Momentum as Week One of Bersama Warrior 25 Wraps Up

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Malaysia
    Washington National Gaurd
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    USARPAC (U.S. Army Pacific)
    BW25
    Bersama Warrior 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download