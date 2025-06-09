Naval Health Research Center Holds Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Danielle Cazarez | SAN DIEGO (June 17, 2025) Capt. Eric Welsh departs Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)...... read more read more Photo By Danielle Cazarez | SAN DIEGO (June 17, 2025) Capt. Eric Welsh departs Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) as he passes through side boys at the change of command ceremony in which he is relieved by Capt. Kellie McMullen as commanding officer. NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighter health readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad. (U.S. Navy photo by Danielle Cazarez) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO - Capt. Eric Welsh was relieved by Capt. Kellie McMullen as commanding officer of Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) during a change of command ceremony on the morning of June 17th.



Capt. Franca R. Jones, commander, Naval Medical Research Command, presided over the ceremony, and was among more than 200 people in attendance of this time-honored event.



Welsh assumed command of NHRC in July 2023. Under his leadership, NHRC launched 33 new studies, processed more than 850 authored works – double that of the previous two years, generated the most human research protocols in the command’s history, won numerous achievement awards, including the prestigious Delores M. Etter Top Scientists and Engineers Award, Military Medicine’s Article of the Year award, and the Military Health System Junior Non-Provider of the year award.



"As Neil Armstrong once said, research is creating new knowledge. That is exactly what we do here at NHRC. Create knowledge of those things that will ensure the health, readiness and resilience of our warfighters and families, which will inevitably advance the lethality of the whole Service,” remarked Welsh.



In his next position, Welsh will take charge of Naval Medical Research Command in Silver Spring, Maryland and oversee the eight research commands of the Navy Medicine Research & Development.



McMullen assumes command following three years as the command’s executive officers as well as a prior tour leading NHRC’s Operational Infectious Diseases department. She arrives at this post with a depth of NHRC experience that surpasses that of most commanders before her.



"Capt. Welsh leaves big shoes to fill. He definitely raised the bar. With the exceptional staff and scientists of NHRC together, we intend to raise it another notch,” exclaimed McMullen.



NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad.