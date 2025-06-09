Post welcomes Staff Sgt. Timothy Kay into Jackson hall of fame

Fort Jackson added a new member to an elite group ‘who’s who’ when Staff Sgt. Timothy Kay was included in the post’s hall of fame.



“Today we have a distinct privilege of introducing and inducting a new member to the Fort Jackson Hall of Fame,” said Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood, post commander, during a luncheon held June 12, at the 1917 Club.



“Members on this short list are really part of a who’s who, as they’ve supported Fort Jackson in past and continually support (the post’s) vision and mission,” Hood said to a group of leaders, hall of fame members and others from the community.



The hall of fame was founded “for the sole purpose of honoring the many sacrifices as well as the accomplishments” of those enshrined, he added.



“It’s not about a one shot, one kill, but a continuous influence of a select group of individuals who dedicate themselves tirelessly to the betterment of others, and ensuring Fort Jackson remains relevant today.”



Kay joined a select group from a wide variety of jobs that made Jackson better.



He persevered after being diagnosed with cancer and focused on being as healthy as he could be. He sought out leadership positions where he could mentor others. He would use his story to motivate the Soldiers he trained as a drill sergeant.



The Drill Sergeant Timothy Kay Soldier Performance Readiness Center was named in his honor.



“Despite his continuing decline in health, he continued to show up each day as a drill sergeant and gave 110% of his purpose, motivation, and drive to making American Soldiers,” Hood said announcing his addition.

Kay’s wife Brianna accepted the honor for him.



“You know they always say you die twice,” Brianna said after receiving a medallion and pin from Hood and Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs. “The first time is when you go, the second time is when your name is spoken for the last time.”



She thanked the Army Training Center and those who attended for helping her “honor his legacy and continue to help me honor that legacy,” she said. “And for ATC, I just want to thank you for this honor, because again, you are cementing his legacy here at Fort Jackson.”



Brianna said when she talks about her late husband she talks about resilience.



“There was an infamous motto that my husband held, and it was never give up,” she said. “So, we talk about resiliency. How many times can you get knocked down and stand back up? Tim was the epitome of that. He’d been knocked down every single time, and even when he faced death, he still chose to fight.



“All that I ask is that whatever you guys are facing that day, that you choose to take that next step, stand up and just take the next step because that’s all it takes.”

