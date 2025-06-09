250612-A-ZN169-1097

Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs, Brianna Kay and Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood pose after Kay was presented with a medallion signifying her late husband, Staff Sgt. Timothy Kay’s inclusion in the Fort Jackson Hall of Fame, June 12, 2025.
Post welcomes Staff Sgt. Timothy Kay into Jackson hall of fame
