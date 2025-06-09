Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo by Robert Timmons 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Post Command Sgt. Maj. Erick Ochs, Brianna Kay and Maj. Gen. Daryl O. Hood pose after Kay was presented with a medallion signifying her late husband, Staff Sgt. Timothy Kay’s inclusion in the Fort Jackson Hall of Fame, June 12, 2025.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.20.2025 09:05
    Photo ID: 9124464
    VIRIN: 250612-A-ZN169-1097
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.87 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    Hall of Fame
    Timothy Kay

