Talking Shop: Celebrating NNSY’s Insulator Shop (Shop 57)

Norfolk Naval Shipyard Insulation Shop (Shop 57) Insulator Mona Freeman has over 20 years of experience as an Insulator, the last four years being at NNSY. To Freeman, working at the shipyard is like serving in the U.S. Navy without a uniform. "I feel like I'm doing my part to help my country," said Freeman. "Although it's a small part of the puzzle, I still feel like I'm contributing to helping with the Navy."

It is important to provide protection for the many components onboard U.S. Navy vessels, from cold pipes to hot steaming pipes, vents to ducts, and equipment to machinery. Proper actions are taken to safeguard Sailors from becoming injured and to prevent damage to the ships’ pipes, vents, ducts, equipment and machinery. One such precautionary measure is using insulation strategically placed around said items to prevent any injuries or damage from occurring. This is where Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s (NNSY) Insulation Shop (Shop 57) comes in.

“Here in Shop 57, we prefabricate installations for various ships like submarines and aircraft carriers,” said Shop 57 Work Leader Luther Tynes. “We fabricate insulation that is used to control temperature and energy efficiency within Navy ships. It helps maintain a stable temperature inside the ship, which is particularly important in cold or hot climates, preventing excessive heat buildup or freezing conditions.”

Shop 57 has various workstations such as the temp mat table, insulation cloth table, sewing stations, Bandsaw Room and the nuclear insulation work area.

“When we receive a job order, the first step in the process is to assess the project/requester insulation needs based on the ship type, material needed, efficiency standards, and regulatory requirements,” said Shop 57 Inside Shop Supervisor Frank Reyes. “Supervisors and or mechanics create detailed plans for the insulation system. This includes selecting the right type of insulation material (e.g., fiberglass, temp mat, calcium silicate) and determining the thickness and density required for optimal performance. Once the materials are delivered to the prefabrication facility, they are cut and shaped according to the design specifications. This may involve precision cutting of insulation to match the measurements needed for the systems and or components. Once the insulation materials are prefabricated and undergo verification, they are packaged for shipment. Each package is clearly labeled with drawings.”

Shop 57 has approximately 15 employees who work diligently to play their part to support NNSY’s mission of repairing, modernizing, and inactivating the Navy’s warships and training platforms.

“America’s Shipyard is made of many shops and codes that form one team,” said Reyes. “Shop 57 is just a member of the bigger picture. Because together we strive to deliver on time, every time, anywhere to protect this great nation of ours, the United States of America.”