Expeditionary Strike Group 3 changes command

SAN DIEGO (June 18, 2025) – Expeditionary Strike Group (ESG) 3 held a change of command ceremony held aboard USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26) at Naval Base San Diego, June 18.

Rear Adm. Brent DeVore relieved Rear Adm. Randall Peck, who had been serving as ESG-3 commander since June 2023.

Vice Admiral John F.G. Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, served as the presiding officer and guest speaker of the ceremony, presenting Peck with a Legion of Merit for his tenure as ESG 3 and honoring his leadership and naval career.

“Throughout his tour, he has demanded nothing but excellence. He’s ensured that the team stayed focused on mission accomplishment,” said Wade. “He critically assessed a performance where when they did well, he built on those strengths…Sarge also took care of our greatest resource, the people of the team, promoting a culture of trust and respect, and insisting on teamwork and effective communications.”

As ESG-3 commander, Peck championed engagement and warfighting development with Indo-Pacific and South American allies and partners through numerous exercises and multilateral engagements including and Dawn Blitz 2023. MARARA 2024, Rim of the Pacific 2024, UNITAS 2024, and Balikatan 2025.

Additionally, Peck continued to drive Navy and Marine Corps integration, increasing interoperability and the joint capabilities of the Blue-Green Team. Through staff talks, working groups, and exercises, ESG-3 tested new concepts, integrated the staffs at the highest levels, and supported the employment of new techniques and initiatives.

During his remarks, Peck thanked his units and said his greatest satisfaction came from seeing the team's collaboration.

“My biggest joy has been seeing how our team has worked together to reach new heights as a fully integrated family across ESG 3 and with the US Marine Corps,” said Peck. “Across ESG 3, we executed initiatives to enhance readiness by integrating unit capabilities. From the Swift Intruders at Assault Craft Unit 5 using their niche knowledge of aluminum welding to assist littoral combat ships, to developing a fire and effects cell integrating amphibious ships and littoral combat ships, to operating U.S. Marine Corps attack helos aboard Littoral Combat Ships, we evolved amphibious warfare with teamwork.”



During Peck's tenure, ESG 3 oversaw the training and deployment of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group and 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. The deployment included foreign disaster relief efforts in the Philippines and marked the fleet introduction of the Marine Corps Amphibious Combat Vehicle aboard USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49).

Peck also led the operationalization of the littoral combat ship fleet, applying innovation and ingenuity to force development initiatives. In partnership with the Marine Corps Warfighting Lab, ESG-3 and Littoral Combat Ship Squadron One transformed the platform into a partner of choice for Marine Littoral Regiments and future Amphibious Ready Group and Marine Expeditionary Unit deployments.

Wade also used the occasion to recognize Peck’s retirement after 34 years of service.

“He’s made our Navy better, and more importantly, and I think all of you will definitely agree, that he’s made each of our lives more rich and more complete. And today marks the end of a 34 year career, but also a new journey in life for Sarge, Lisa and Team Peck,” said Wade. “Sarge will tell you that today is not about him. He’s quick to say that he got here because of so many others.. but number one being his family, but they are also teammates in the ready rooms and wardrooms, the Sailors, the chiefs, mentors, former bosses, friends, to all of you: thank you.”

Peck, a native of Houston, commissioned through the U.S. Naval Academy in 1991 and was designated as a naval flight officer. His command assignments included Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 112, USS Mesa Verde (LPD 19), and USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74). Staff assignments included the Joint Staff (J-7)/Joint Advanced Warfighting Program at the Institute for Defense Analyses, and Experimentation Department Head at the Navy Warfare Development Command. He also served as the 69th President, Board of Inspection and Survey, where he was responsible for assessing the material readiness of the Fleet.

DeVore, a native of Knoxville, Tennessee, most recently served as commander of Joint Region Marianas and U.S. Naval Force Marianas. He commanded Patrol Coastal Crew FOXTROT aboard USS Typhoon (PC 5) and USS Hurricane (PC 3), as well as USS Stethem (DDG 63) and USS New York (LPD 21). His staff assignments include U.S. Joint Forces Command Norfolk, Naval Surface Forces Pacific, and U.S. Naval Forces Central Command.

“It is a professional privilege to have the opportunity to work alongside Sailors and Marines at sea again,” said DeVore. “The importance of naval integration between the Navy and Marine Corps team has never been more pressing or urgent. I look forward to working with all partners to advance our efforts to be a seamless and imminently effective team to deliver the full spectrum of amphibious capability.”

Expeditionary Strike Group 3 is comprised of three amphibious squadrons, 16 amphibious warships, and eight naval support elements including approximately 18,000 active duty and reserve Sailors and Marines. As the deputy commander for amphibious and littoral warfare, U.S. Third Fleet, Expeditionary Strike Group 3 also oversees the 17 littoral combat ships under Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1. ESG 3 plans and directs maritime expeditionary operations to deter adversaries, assure allies and partners, support civilian authority at home and abroad to save lives and relieve human suffering, and on order, defeat enemies.

