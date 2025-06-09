Guandique becomes 69th commander of Nashville District

Photo By Noe Gonzalez | Maj. Gen. Mark C. Quander (Right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio...... read more read more Photo By Noe Gonzalez | Maj. Gen. Mark C. Quander (Right), U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commanding general, passes the Nashville District flag to Lt. Col. Guillermo Guandique as he took command of the Nashville District during a change of command ceremony June 18, 2025, at the Grand Lodge of Tennessee in Nashville, Tennessee. Guandique is the 69th commander of the Nashville District. (USACE photo by Noe Gonzalez) see less | View Image Page

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (June 18, 2025) – Lt. Col. Guillermo J. Guandique took command of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District today during a change of command ceremony at the Tennessee Grand Lodge. He becomes the 69th commander of the “twin rivers” district, commonly referred to as the jewel of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division.



Guandique comes to the Nashville District from the Louisville District in Louisville, Kentucky, where he served as deputy commander. As commander of the Nashville District, he assumes responsibility for managing the water resources development and navigable waterways operations for the Cumberland and Tennessee River basins covering 59,000 square miles, with 42 field offices touching seven states and a work force of over 800 employees.



During the change of command, the new commander thanked the Louisville District for the last three years of training, before turning his focus to his family and the Nashville District workforce. “I am a better officer and engineer because of the dedicated professionals who took the time to teach me,” he said about his time in Louisville.



Guandique expressed gratitude to his friends and family, many in attendance, and especially expressed his love and appreciation for his wife Maja and his three children. He said they have been part of the Army family for 18 years, which includes seven permanent change of station moves and countless assignments.

“All our kids were born in Army community hospitals, from Fort Riley to Fort Bragg, and West Point. They’ve attended Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA) schools, and have every color soccer uniform from MWR,” he said. “I couldn’t be prouder of my family and their resilience and dedication.”



Guandique also thanked Maj. Gen. Mark C. Quander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Great Lakes and Ohio River Division commanding general, for the opportunity and privilege to command a district so steeped in history and tradition.



“Today I’m the ‘new guy’ again, a position we (Army officers) find ourselves in often throughout our careers, the small price we pay for the privilege of serving alongside dedicated professionals. It allows me to expand and refine my leadership and experiences.”



Guandique said what is not new is who he is fundamentally as a career military officer as he takes command of the Nashville District.



“I’m dedicated to duty and service to the nation, a husband and father committed to my family, and a follower of Christ, thankful for his mercy and patience,” he said. “Now as your commander, I’m dedicated to serve you as we deliver what has been entrusted to us by our nation.”



Quander officiated the change of command and said Guandique comes to the Nashville District with a wealth of experience from combat engineering to strategic leadership.



“From Baghdad route clearance missions to commanding an airborne engineer support company, from mentoring cadets at West Point to serving as deputy commander in the Louisville District, his leadership philosophy – character over competence, with alignment to mission success – resonates deeply with the values of this organization,” Quander said.



The general also welcomed his wife Maja and children for their second assignment within the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division.



“We are thrilled to have your family join the Nashville District family,” Quander said to Guandique. “You are inheriting a team of consummate professionals. We know you’ll lead with purpose and integrity.”



Guandique is a native of Louisville, Kentucky. He received his U.S. Army commission in 2007 from the United States Military Academy and has served in leadership and staff positions during his Army career. He deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2008. He commanded the 618th Engineer Support Company and served on the faculty and staff at West Point as a tactical officer in the Brigade Tactical Department. He also served as executive officer to the Commandant of Cadets and completed the United States Army Jumpmaster Course.



His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Senior Parachutist Badge.



Guandique holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from the United States Military Academy, Master of Science degree in engineering management from the University of Missouri of Science and Technology, and Master of Arts degree in organizational psychology from Columbia University. He is a certified project management professional. His military education includes the Engineer Officer Basic Course, Engineer Captain’s Career Course, and Army Command and General Staff College. He also earned the Combat Action Badge.



Quander concluded the change of command by officiating the retirement of Lt. Col. Robert W. Green, who served with distinction as Nashville District commander from 2023 to 2025 and culminates 20 years of service in the U.S. Army.



The general presented Green the United States of America Meritorious Service Medal recognizing Green’s dedication, professionalism, and selfless commitment to the U.S. Army during his career. His leadership and expertise contributed significantly to the success of numerous units, earning the respect and admiration of peers and subordinates, the general noted in the citation read aloud during the ceremony.



“Over the past two years, Rob led with calm in the chaos, clarity in the storm. His leadership legacy is one of steady hands and mission focus, Quander said.”



The general stressed that Green responded to disasters including Hurricane Helene and the Old Hickory Power Plant tornado recovery. He fostered strong relationships with Congressional delegations and interagency partners and maintained close relationships with the Tennessee National Guard and Tennessee Emergency Management Agency. In addition, he managed a significant high-water event, preventing more than $750 million in damages in the Cumberland River System.



Green managed operations in the Cumberland River Basin, which remain some of the busiest in the Corps of Engineers, hosting nearly 23 million visitors. He also led construction of the Chickamauga Lock Replacement Project and Kentucky Lock Addition Project and efforts to replace the spillway gates at Wolf Creek Dam in Jamestown, Kentucky, and Center Hill Dam in Lancaster, Tennessee. He also continued rehabilitation of hydropower plants, and protected water while managing a Regulatory Division that processed literally thousands of permits while claiming the title of most efficient Regulatory Division in USACE.



In saying farewell, Green detailed his lengthy career path and thanked many who influenced and supported him at every assignment. He described being able to command the Nashville District as the pinnacle of his professional career.



“The Nashville District has provided no shortage of opportunities to excel over my tenure, and I would argue that each time the district was challenged, the people of the Nashville District rose to meet the challenge,” Green said. “I am so incredibly thankful you’ve welcomed me and my family over these last two years.”



Green thanked the Nashville District workforce for their efforts and achievements and praised the corporate board for leading and assisting with a mission set as complex and varied as that in Nashville. He also thanked his wife Krystal and his children who were his core support throughout his career and during his command.



“You have paid more costs than you ever agreed to, and I will forever be thankful for all you’ve given,” Green told his wife and kids. He added that his wife’s support and unwavering commitment is the foundation that allowed him to have any measure of success.



The commanding general also presented a certificate of appreciation to Green’s wife Krystal, who is also an Army veteran, highlighting her dedication and support for her husband’s Army career and to the Nashville District while balancing family responsibilities.



Green received a certificate of retirement and letters of appreciation from President Donald J. Trump, and a letter of appreciation from Sgt. Major of the Army Michael R. Weimer, Chief of Staff of the Army Gen. Randy A. George, and Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll.



