Defenders from the 181st Security Forces Squadron participated in a two-week annual training at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, June 6-20, 2025.



The 181st Intelligence Wing Security Forces Squadron conducted training focused on aligning with the evolving U.S. Air Force readiness standards, focusing on air base ground defense and expeditionary operations as outlined by the 2023 Basic Defender Course.



In late 2023, the United States Air Force made a substantial shift to combat global threats by modernizing and developing Air Force Security Forces. The USAF implemented the Basic Defender Course and prioritized a more substantial emphasis training objective on air base ground defense. This shift highlighted the need for multi-capable Airmen and a total force mentality.



“I believe that security forces are changing with the times,” said Maj. Garrett Kinton 181 SFS Operations Officer. “We're going back to base defense. We're not always going to be at an established airfield and might have to utilize that agile combat employment concept. I think that's important to get those expeditionary skills.”



The 2023 Basic Defender Course stressed weapons proficiency training and field training exercises.



The 181st SFS AT training incorporated these new priorities by including professional development training, close quarters combat, weapons manipulation, tactical combat casualty care, weapons classroom, small arms range, and squad movements.



“We are training together to build a cohesive unit,” said Senior Master Sgt. Jared Coburn, the 181 SFS drill status operations superintendent.



AT is an opportunity to strengthen unit bonds and improve how the unit functions as a team, ensuring they are ready to deploy as a more lethal task force if necessary.



“The majority of us are DSGs; we only see each other once a month. We get to get together, build camaraderie, build trust with every level; with our officers, our noncommissioned officers and our Airmen.”



Airman 1st Class Kaydence Hardison, a defender from the 181 SFS, had never attended an AT. Hardison said she appreciated the opportunity to get to know her senior team leaders and feels more comfortable asking questions in this learning environment.



“I like how it focuses on refreshing [skills and knowledge] you learned in school,” said Hardison. “If you don't, they're perishable.”



The 181st SFS spent 40 hours on the range and in the classroom. They had 19 defenders fire 3,600 rounds of various ammunition, and conducted 38 mission qualifications.



Indeed, they can say they have developed a deeper trust and a more cohesive unit.



“Getting to know their direct supervisors and their team leads helps when we go down range,” said Kinton.



Kinton said the defenders build a family. The trust that develops at these types of trainings not only helps on the job, but also helps the defenders focus when deployed and eases the stressors, knowing they have a wing family back home.



AT is a long-standing tradition in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, providing real-world opportunities for Airmen to engage in complex training scenarios, hone technical skills, and refine unit cohesiveness, ensuring members are qualified and deployable.