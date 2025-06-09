Military Shoppers Can Win Big in the Exchange’s Army Birthday Sweepstakes

DALLAS – From June 13 through July 13, eligible Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday by entering the Army Birthday Sweepstakes (https://flic.kr/p/2r8WSXf). By visiting ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes, shoppers have the chance to win one of 154 prizes, with a total value of nearly $6,200.

Prizes include:

• BrigadeQM morale patch backpack (1 of 15). $56.95 value each.

• Seirus 8134 Heatwave glove liner (1 of 25). $17.95 value each.

• 20-oz. Yeti Rambler stackable tumbler (1 of 20). $27 value each.

• Yeti Roadie 32 wheeled cooler. a $320 value.

• Bear and Son Blackhawk everyday tool (1 of 5). $60 value each.

• Elite Survival Pulse backpack (1 of 2). $171 value each.

• My Medic MYFAK large medical kit (1). $242.95 value.

• Black Diamond Equipment Spot Ops 400 headlamp (1 of 5). $39.95 value each.

• Qalo Mens silicone ring (1 of 20). $19.95 value each.

• McRae Hot Weather Ultra-Light 8301 boots (1 of 2). $160 value each.

• 8 x 25 Nocs Provisions waterproof binoculars (1). $89.95 value.

• Core Equipment instant cabin tent (1). $359 value.

• Ruffland single-door kennel (1). $392.35 value.

• Klean Freak body wipes (1 of 10). $13.95 value each.

• Otis 5.56 M4/M16 rip cord (1 of 10). $15.95 value each.

• Groove Life Essential ring (1 of 10). $17.95 value each.

• Nite Ize Flipout dual carabiner (1 of 10). $17.95 value each.

• Outdoor Research Ironsight gloves (1 of 10). $30.95 value each.

• ESS Rollbar sunglasses (1 of 5). $81.95 value each.

Winners will be selected on or around July 25.

For more information on in-store 250th Army birthday celebrations, contact your local Exchange.

The sweepstakes is open to all authorized Exchange customers 18 years or older. No purchase is necessary to win. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more about their shopping benefit. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.

Social-media-friendly version: Celebrate the Army’s 250th birthday with the @shopmyexchange Army Birthday Sweepstakes! All authorized shoppers can enter at ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes from June 13 through July 13. Learn more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2XG

