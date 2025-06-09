USS John C. Stennis Sailor Makes Waves at Rowing World Cup

VARESE, Italy (June 15, 2025) – Lt. j.g. Alexandria Vallancey-Martinson, deck division officer aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), added a silver medal to her résumé June 15, rowing in the U.S. Women’s eight at the Rowing World Cup II in Varese, Italy. The crew finished in 6 minutes and 3.5 seconds, just 2.06 seconds behind Great Britain.



It marked an extraordinary turnaround for Vallancey-Martinson, whose steady rise propelled her from an unexpected start in the sport to the international stage. She also competed in the women’s four, placing fifth in a combined U.S. crew.



Vallancey-Martinson originally pursued basketball through high school. Her athletic journey shifted when she entered the U.S. Naval Academy in 2017, intent on following in the footsteps of her older brother and sister. After not making the Naval Academy’s basketball team, she “walked on” to the rowing team, embracing a steep learning curve that would shape her competitive edge.



“During plebe summer, we rowed huge barges with races twice a day,” stated Vallancey-Martinson. “It was muscle memory training, the more time you put in, the more you got out of it.” She also credits former Navy coach Joe Schlosberg for fueling her drive, “He was very driven and invested in the people,” reflects Vallancey-Martinson, qualities she strives to emulate.



Commissioned from Annapolis in May 2021, she served aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) as electrical officer and combat acoustics division officer before reporting to Stennis in January 2025. As deck division officer, she leads roughly 34 Sailors through day to day operations aboard the carrier, a role that parallels the fast-paced nature and communication required of rowing. “Teamwork in the boat transitioned to improving my leadership on the deck plate,” stated Vallancey-Martinson.



Her dedication extends beyond technique, including two 90 minute workouts daily, plus lifting two to three times per week. “Mentally, it’s giving your best every workout and not burning out,” she said. “Keep your head in the boat” is her mantra for maintaining focus.



After college, Vallancey-Martinson faced another hurdle, switching from NCAA sweep rowing to sculling, a form of rowing where each rower uses two oars, one in each hand, to propel the boat. In her first speed order attempt in late 2022, she finished 32nd of 34. A year later, she rose to fifth, earning an invite to national trials in the process.



“Being one of 17 athletes shortlisted is an incredible opportunity,” said Vallancey-Martinson. Moving forward she will take part in seat racing camps in Italy and Mercer, New Jersey, to decide crew assignments and potentially qualify for the World Championships in Shanghai.



At Varese, Vallancey-Martinson raced in two events, competing in both the U.S. Women’s Team four and eight entries, coming away with silver in the eight. U.S. crews also won gold in the women’s four (her four finished fifth in the second U.S. boat) and silver in the PR3 mixed four, an event catered to rowers with low level physical impairment.



Her competition continues June 27–29 at World Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland, following a block of preparation in Pusiano, Italy, from June 15 to 25. Next steps include Selection Camp II in Mercer, New Jersey July 6–27, National Trials July 27–Aug. 3, and final prep in Chula Vista, California before the World Championships in Shanghai Sept. 14–29.



With one eye on the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, Vallancey-Martinson says she hopes her story “inspires others in the Navy … that you can do both”, serving in the fleet and chasing athletic excellence. “Just don’t give up and follow your dreams,” she advises.



Lt. j.g. Vallancey-Martinson’s path has been one of persistence, branching from basketball to sculling, from academy walk on to world class medalist, all while balancing leadership aboard one of the Navy’s active carriers. Her journey continues next in Lucerne, and likely to Shanghai, where she may again prove her fierce discipline, teamwork and service.

