    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailor Selected For U.S. Rowing Team

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Max Biesecker 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    250508-N-KP843-1003 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 8 2025) Lt. j.g Alexandria Vallancey Martinson, deck division officer aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), poses for a photo in Newport News, Virginia, May 8, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Max Biesecker)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USS John C. Stennis Sailor Makes Waves at Rowing World Cup

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    Rowing World Cup

