USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailor Selected For U.S. Rowing Team

250508-N-KP843-1003 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (May 8 2025) Lt. j.g Alexandria Vallancey Martinson, deck division officer aboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), poses for a photo in Newport News, Virginia, May 8, 2025. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Max Biesecker)