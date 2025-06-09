Engineering the Future, One Fellow at a Time

FORT WORTH, Texas – What began in the 1940s to meet the urgent demand for skilled personnel during World War II has grown into one of the federal government’s most successful workforce development initiatives. The Army Intern Program, now known as the Army Fellows Program, has evolved with the times, and remains a cornerstone of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth District.



Rebranded in 2021, the Army Fellows Program differs from its predecessor by offering a structured, two-year progression that spans entry-level to advanced roles, prioritizing formal training, self-development, and hands-on experience. While the original intern program emphasized technical roles in engineering and science, today’s version supports broader civilian career tracks in engineering, IT, real estate, logistics, and defense contracting.



Andrew White, talent acquisition manager for the Fort Worth District, emphasized the program’s impact.



“Having DA fellows is a great way for both candidates and the district to grow and develop our TEAM bench,” White said. “We get to mentor incoming candidates into future leaders and ensure a continuous pipeline of skilled professionals ready to tackle the challenges ahead.”



The program pairs recent graduates and emerging professionals with experienced mentors, building a talent pipeline that aligns with the Army’s complex mission demands. Fellows like contract specialist Juan Gonzalez say the program helped him build critical competencies.



“The Army Fellows Program helped me develop negotiation, risk management, and decision-making skills,” Gonzalez said. “This hands-on experience is invaluable for contributing to national defense.”



By blending institutional knowledge with fresh perspectives, the program enables fellows to contribute meaningfully to mission-critical initiatives. Each participant’s path is unique, but all share a common goal: to help strengthen national defense and deepen the partnership between civilians and the Army.



More than a recruitment strategy, the Army Fellows Program is an investment in the Army Corps of Engineers’ future. By identifying and cultivating talent early, the Fort Worth District ensures long-term readiness and resilience.



Col. Calvin A. Kroeger, Fort Worth District commander, captured its strategic importance.



“The Army Fellows Program is a critical bridge between today’s civilian talent and the leaders of tomorrow,” Kroeger said. “By investing in the next generation, we not only address the complexities of today’s defense challenges, but also ensure the Corps remains ready and resilient for the future.”



This year marks the Fort Worth District’s 75th anniversary — a milestone that honors its legacy of national defense, infrastructure development, partnership and community support. From its World War II origins to its current mission, the district continues to engineer solutions for today while preparing tomorrow’s leaders through the Army Fellows Program.

