Navy leader tapped to helm DSCC, DLA Land and Maritime

Courtesy Photo | Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor will assume command of Defense Supply Center Columbus and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor will assume command of Defense Supply Center Columbus and Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime July 28. The Central Ohio installation alternates between Army and Navy commanders, reflecting the mission of DLA Land and Maritime as the supply chain integrator for land-based and sea-based weapon systems on behalf of the military services. (Navy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor will assume command of Defense Supply Center Columbus and Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime in a ceremony slated for July 28.



Treanor was most recently director for fleet ordnance and supply at U.S. Fleet Forces Command in Norfolk, Virginia.



Her operational tours include plank owner and commissioning supply officer, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78); assistant supply officer, USS Enterprise (CVN 65); and material officer, USS Boxer (LHD 4). She has completed four overseas deployments, two each to the Arabian Gulf and Western Pacific operating areas.



Treanor’s shore assignments include commanding officer for Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center; chief of staff for Supply, Ordnance and Logistics Division, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations; chief of staff, Joint Staff (J4); director of Industrial Support, Naval Sea Systems Command; deputy force supply officer, Commander, Naval Air Forces Atlantic; director, F/A-18 & EA-18G Integrated Weapon Support Team, NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support; aviation supply officer, U.S. Marine Forces Command; aircraft carrier and amphibious assault ship logistics readiness officer, Commander, Naval Air Forces Pacific; action officer, Secretary of the Navy Office of White House Liaison; deputy program manager for Logistics, Commander, Navy Region Southeast.



Treanor is a 1994 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and native of Sterling Park, Virginia.



The change of command will be held at the DSCC Operations Center Auditorium.