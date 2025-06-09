Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy leader tapped to helm DSCC, DLA Land and Maritime

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor will assume command of Defense Supply Center Columbus and Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime July 28. The Central Ohio installation alternates between Army and Navy commanders, reflecting the mission of DLA Land and Maritime as the supply chain integrator for land-based and sea-based weapon systems on behalf of the military services. (Navy Photo)

