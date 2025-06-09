Navy leader tapped to helm DSCC, DLA Land and Maritime

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Rear Adm. Julie Treanor will assume command of Defense Supply Center Columbus and Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime July 28. The Central Ohio installation alternates between Army and Navy commanders, reflecting the mission of DLA Land and Maritime as the supply chain integrator for land-based and sea-based weapon systems on behalf of the military services. (Navy Photo)