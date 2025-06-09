Stress and Its Management: Mental Health Here to Help

Mental fitness is just as essential to combat readiness as physical strength. While all individuals face stress, military members often encounter unique challenges. Frequent relocations, extended hours, high-tempo operations, and deployments can intensify that burden.

“One of the things that usually impacts our members the most is finding that work-life balance,” said Staff Sgt. Colina Rodrigues, 633d Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health supervisor. “It can look a lot different in the military sector than it does for civilians.”

These demands can make it difficult to carve out time for self-care and hobbies, which are critical to stress management. When left unchecked, stress can cause short-term issues like sleep disruption and escalate to long-term problems such as anxiety or depression.

“In the short term it can lead to trouble sleeping,” said Rodrigues. “In the long term, unhealthy habits can develop and eventually lead to anxiety and depression.”

Stress isn’t always obvious, which makes peer awareness vital. Changes in mood, behavior or work performance may indicate deeper issues.

“The biggest warning sign is changes in behavior,” said Capt. Megan Bailey, Operational Medical Readiness Squadron family advocacy officer, a mental health technician. “Maybe someone that’s usually talkative isn’t anymore, or they’re not performing as well at work.”

Recognizing early warning signs and encouraging support can prevent more serious outcomes while sustaining mission readiness. Mental health professionals at JBLE aim to make access to care simple, stigma-free and personalized.

“We’re the only specialty clinic that has walk-in hours,” said Rodrigues. “From 7:30 to noon, you can come in, speak to a technician, and we help direct you to the right place.”

The clinic connects members to various levels of care; from chaplains and Military OneSource to licensed professionals, starting with the least restrictive options and considering career impact.

“Just getting our name across the base, doing outreach, speaking with commanders and first sergeants. Word of mouth helps destigmatize getting assistance,” said Bailey.

In addition to professional help, incorporating activities like sports, gaming, reading or dancing into daily routines can also improve mental well-being.

“It’s like a toolbox,” said Bailey. “Use coping skills you’ve used before but also don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

“What works for one person won’t necessarily work for another,” added Rodrigues. “And things that worked before might not work now.”

To ensure personalized care, the clinic tailors treatment plans based on military and family history, with flexibility to adjust as needed.

“We try to be patient-centered,” said Bailey. “No cases are the same.”

Mental health is a cornerstone of overall readiness. Service members are encouraged to know the signs, seek help when needed, and support one another in staying mission-ready; mentally and physically.

