Andrews powers joint operations for Army’s 250th in the Nation’s Capital

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. – America’s Airfield roared with activity as Joint Base Andrews supported the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday celebration, culminating in a weeklong series of events across the National Capital Region.



More than 2,100 Soldiers and nearly 50 military aircraft from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade and 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment (Airborne) touched down at Andrews ahead of Army Birthday Week.



The week built up to a full-scale celebration on June 14 that included aerial flyovers, a parade down Constitution Avenue, a concert and a fireworks display to honor the oldest and largest branch of the U.S. military.



For the last three months, Airmen and civilians from the 89th Airlift Wing, 316th Wing and Air Force District of Washington led a coordinated effort to receive, sustain and redeploy a mass of Soldiers and equipment.



“As a strategically important base, Joint Base Andrews had an outsized role in the historic Army’s 250th birthday,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Steven P. Freund, 316th Wing plans and programs director. “We welcomed nearly 50 Army fixed-wing aircraft and coordinated a precise flyover in the nation’s most complex airspace.”



As the first flight of Soldiers and aircraft touched down on June 4, operations kicked into high gear.



From aerial port logistics and ground transportation to contingency beddown and flight line operations, Andrews served as a staging and sustainment hub for Soldiers and Army aviation assets.



The 89th Aerial Port Squadron oversaw the offloading of aircraft and managed the transfer of equipment and luggage. At the same time, the 316th Logistics Readiness Squadron unloaded supplies—water, meals and cots—and ensured fueling support for aircraft.



“We would not be able to accomplish any mission without the Logistics Readiness Squadron,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Emily Hunter, 316th LRS operations officer. “Aircraft wouldn’t be flying and taking off without us.”



To sustain operations, Andrews supported more than 250 Soldiers with on-base lodging and hot meals.



“One of the really neat things that we get to do here is support missions like this,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Allison Rayome, 316th Force Support Squadron director of operations. “When a group comes in and they need somewhere to be fed, lodged and get after the mission, that’s our job—to bring in a bunch of different agencies together to make that happen.”



The Andrews Medical Group enabled Soldier well-being through public health inspections.



Meanwhile, the 316th Civil Engineer Squadron ensured infrastructure for contingency beddown and a tactical air command post. Despite the complexities surrounding an operation of this scale, U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Riege, 316th CES deputy flight commander, knew his team was up for the challenge.



“The mission can change every day. This week, it’s the Army 250th birthday parade. And you never know what next week’s going to bring for our team,” Riege said. “We stand ready, and I’m super proud of what we’ve done so far.”



Days before the celebration, Andrews hosted a large-scale media engagement. Nearly 50 press members from 22 national and international news outlets visited the flight line to meet with Soldiers and preview the aircraft flying for the parade.



On celebration day, military working dog teams from the 316th Security Support Squadron and explosive ordnance disposal teams from the 316th CES worked alongside federal and local agencies in downtown Washington, D.C., to ensure safety for the National Special Security Event.



Back on base, rows of Army helicopters lined up on the airfield—UH-60 Black Hawk, AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook, to name a few—rotors spinning as they took off from America’s Airfield to showcase more than 50 years of Army aviation excellence to the nation.



As the week’s fanfare came to a close, Soldiers and aircraft returned to Andrews for redeployment. Round-the-clock operations at America’s Airfield continued through the night and weekend to get them back to their home stations.



For 250 years, the U.S. Army has served and defended the people of the United States, the American way of life and the nation. Born out of the Army Signal Corps, the U.S. Air Force shares a storied past with its sister service. Today, the integration and world-class support provided by Andrews for the Army’s 250th birthday celebration is a testament to that enduring partnership.



“We fed, housed and transported thousands of Soldiers within just a few days, while continuing our mission to support the President and other senior leaders with an active flight line. Our goal was world-class support to the Army, and the team absolutely delivered it,” Freund said.



Time and time again, Andrews has demonstrated itself as a strategic and reliable asset—proudly serving the nation as America’s Airfield.

