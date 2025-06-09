Walking in His Footsteps: UNC Member Honors Family Legacy at Korean War Cemetery

Courtesy Photo | Royal Australian Air Force Wing Commander Patrick Bridge salutes at his great-uncle's...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Royal Australian Air Force Wing Commander Patrick Bridge salutes at his great-uncle's resting place at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea, Busan, during the 2025 Korean Security, History, and Cultural Immersion Program, June 18. see less | View Image Page

BUSAN, Republic of Korea – For Royal Australian Air Force Wing Commander Patrick D. Bridge, a quiet walk among the rows of headstones at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea was more than a moment of remembrance—it was a full circle moment.

There, in a cemetery thousands of miles from his native Australia, Bridge stood at the grave of his great-uncle, Private Donald Arthur “Tuppence” Bridge, who was killed in action during the Battle of Kapyong in 1951. That solemn visit came as part of the 2025 Korean Security, History, and Cultural Immersion Program, a three-day event hosted by Combined Forces Command involving 203 United Nations Command and U.S. Forces Korea personnel and families across five regions of the Republic of Korea.

“Visiting my great-uncle’s resting place here in Korea was a profound moment,” said Bridge, a policy officer serving with UNC. “Serving under the UN flag, just as he did, gives deep meaning to my mission today. As we mark the 75th anniversary of the UNC, the values he fought for still guide our mission—and I’m honored to be part of that enduring legacy and shared purpose.”

This year’s immersion program holds particular meaning as the UNC commemorates 75 years of multinational cooperation, forged in the crucible of the Korean War and sustained through decades of commitment to peace and stability on the Peninsula. Participants explored key cultural and historical sites, gaining deeper insight into the nation they serve in—and the legacy they uphold.

For Bridge, the connection became personal only days before a ceremony marking the 74th anniversary of the Battle of Kapyong. While preparing to join fellow Australian and New Zealand service members at the Australian and New Zealand Memorial in Gyeonggi Province on April 24, he discovered through family research that his great-uncle had fought and fallen in that very battle.

“To be able to walk the battlefield where he fell really had quite an emotional impact on me,” said Bridge, who has served in East Timor, Bougainville, Banda Aceh, and the Solomon Islands. “Having worn a uniform for the past 30 years, it gave me a powerful sense of connection.”

The Battle of Kapyong was a defining moment in the Korean War, where 3rd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, and other Commonwealth forces held firm against a major Chinese offensive aimed at Seoul. The fierce defense cost 32 Australian lives wounded over 50, and saw three taken prisoner—but it prevented a breakthrough.

Pvt. Bridge, originally from greater London and affectionately known as “Tuppence,” was 28 years old when he was killed. He now rests at UNMCK in Busan, where his great-nephew stood quietly, carrying forward his legacy under the same flag.

As UNC reflects on 75 years of mission and memory, the stories of its members—past and present—continue to connect nations, generations, and the enduring pursuit of peace.