    Walking in His Footsteps: UNC Member Honors Family Legacy at Korean War Cemetery

    BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2025

    United Nations Command

    Royal Australian Air Force Wing Commander Patrick Bridge salutes at his great-uncle's resting place at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea, Busan, during the 2025 Korean Security, History, and Cultural Immersion Program, June 18.

