Royal Australian Air Force Wing Commander Patrick Bridge salutes at his great-uncle's resting place at the United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea, Busan, during the 2025 Korean Security, History, and Cultural Immersion Program, June 18.
Walking in His Footsteps: UNC Member Honors Family Legacy at Korean War Cemetery
