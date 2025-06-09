W.Va. Guard deploys troops in aftermath of deadly flooding

Photo By Edwin Wriston | West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jim Seward visits with Guard...... read more read more Photo By Edwin Wriston | West Virginia National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jim Seward visits with Guard members activated on flood response duty in Ohio County, West Virginia, on June 17, 2025. West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey declared a state of emergency for Ohio County after a deadly flash flooding. Soldiers of the 115th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 119th Engineer Company (Sapper), 601st Engineer Support Company and 863rd Military Police Company are assisting local emergency management agencies, first responders and public works personnel in conducting debris and traffic management duties along with public liaison missions. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Edwin Wriston) see less | View Image Page

Following severe flash flooding in West Virginia’s Ohio and Marion counties that began late in the day on June 14, 2025, Soldiers and Airmen with the West Virginia National Guard have been mobilized at the direction of Governor Patrick Morrisey, resulting in troops and equipment on ground as early as June 16th.



Around 80 West Virginia Army and Air National Guard members are currently activated, with approximately 50 additional personnel anticipated to be on duty by end-of-day on June 18th.



“The local effort has been incredible,” said West Virginia Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Jim Seward, who toured the affected area today for the second time, meeting community members and visiting Soldiers and Airmen on flood response.



“My heart goes out to all those who are reeling from this weekend’s devastation,” said Seward, who also traveled to affected areas with Morrisey on Sunday. “I’ve seen first-hand the tragedy and loss in these communities and the ripple effects it has across the state and throughout our friends and families.”



First responders and state and local officials have been coordinating since before the flood waters crested Saturday night.



“Teamwork accomplishes greatness,” Seward said. “I heard today from the county Emergency Management Agency that the Governor’s office and state agencies were providing everything the county needs and more.”



Seward is confident in the WVNG’s role as part of the interagency, intergovernmental, and public-private team that will push towards recovery.



“The West Virginia National Guard is Always Ready in the Homeland,” he said.



“Today, our war fighters are serving their communities here at home,” Seward said. “They thought they would be at work at their regular jobs, carrying on with everyday life. When disaster hit, however, they rearranged everything, grabbed their pack and hit the road.”



Seward gives thanks to the family members doing the heavy lifting back at home, and the employers who support the servicemembers in this service.



Soldiers of the 115th Engineer Vertical Construction Company, 119th Engineer Company (Sapper), 601st Engineer Support Company and 863rd Military Police Company are assisting local emergency management agencies, first responders and public works personnel in conducting debris and traffic management duties along with public liaison missions.



The WVNG has also stood up a Forward Operational Headquarters in Moundsville and plus-up staff at the Rock Branch Warehouse in Poca, West Virginia.



Morrisey declared a state of emergency in Ohio County and Marion counties on June 15, 2025, and immediately mobilized state resources to assist.



Flash Flooding began late Saturday evening on June 14th in Ohio County, with roughly 3-4 inches of rain falling in the area in a short period of time. Flash flooding then continued during the day Sunday in Marion County, with up to 3 inches of rain in Fairmont alone in a short period of time.



As of 4 p.m. today, June 17th, there are seven confirmed fatalities and at least two missing persons. State officials are working hand in hand with local emergency responders to do everything in our power to locate missing people as quickly as possible.



No stranger to activating for flood response, WVNG service members and equipment stay ready to rapidly deploy at the Governor’s direction to support a multitude of operations and support missions. These missions can include high water search and rescue, debris management and removal, operational assessments, route clearance, and essential supply distribution.



The WVNG closely coordinated with numerous partner organizations including the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security and the Emergency Management Division, county Offices of Emergency Management, the West Virginia State Police, the Department of Transportation, and local non-governmental and volunteer organizations. This integrated, whole-of-government approach maximized the impact of available resources and ensured a swift and effective response.