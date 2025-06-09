90th Missile Wing Welcomes New Commander

Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond | Col. Terrance Holmes (center) accepts the guidon from 20th Air Force Commander and...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Michael Richmond | Col. Terrance Holmes (center) accepts the guidon from 20th Air Force Commander and presiding officer Maj. Gen. Stacy Huser (left), thus assuming the role as the new commander of the 90th Missile Wing during the 90 MW’s change of command at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, Wyoming, June 12, 2025. The event marked the official transfer of command from former 90 MW Commander Col. Johnny Galbert to current 90 MW Commander Col. Terrance Holmes, highlighting the continuity of leadership within the wing and underscoring its commitment to maintaining a safe, secure, and effective nuclear deterrent. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Michael A. Richmond) see less | View Image Page

F.E. WARREN AIR FORCE BASE, Wyo. - On June 12, 2025, Col. Johnny Galbert, outgoing 90th Missile Wing commander, officially relinquished command to Col. Terrance Holmes during a change of command ceremony.



20th Air Force Commander and presiding official for the change of command Maj. Gen. Stacy Huser had the following to say regarding the passing of the guidon.



“Col. Galbert has done an incredible job leading the Mighty Ninety with heart, focus, and relentless drive,” said Huser. “He’s leaving big shoes to fill, but I know Col. Holmes is more than ready for the challenge. I’m excited to see where his leadership takes this outstanding team next!”



Galbert departs F.E. Warren Air Force Base for Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, where he will continue his service as the Director of the U.S. Strategic Command Commander’s Action Group.



Succeeding him is Holmes, who arrives from Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, ready to lead one of the Air Force’s most critical nuclear deterrence wings.



"It’s an incredible honor to join the Mighty Ninety and lead some of the most dedicated and capable Airmen in the Air Force,” said Holmes, incoming 90 MW commander. “I’m excited to get to know the team, listen, learn, and continue building on the strong foundation Col. Galbert has laid. Together, we’ll stay mission-focused and people-first as we uphold the proud legacy of strategic deterrence here at F.E. Warren (AFB)."



Prior to assuming command of the 90 MW, Holmes was the Air Force Global Strike Command Inspector General. As the AFGSC IG, Holmes was charged with leading fair, objective, and professional inspections, as well as resolving complaints across the command. He also oversaw evaluations and reporting on key areas impacting command readiness, discipline, efficiency, and resource management on behalf of the MAJCOM Commander. As part of the AFGSC IG team, he served as the “eyes and ears” of the AFGSC Commander - playing a vital role in upholding a safe, secure, and reliable nuclear deterrent force.



As the Mighty Ninety turns the page, the wing remains committed to its mission of providing strategic deterrence, maintaining a combat-ready force, and defending the nation - now under the leadership of Holmes.