NOLA Army Leadership Transitions in a Traditoinal Military Ceremony

NEW ORLEANS — U.S. Army New Orleans Recruiting Company’s 1st Lieutenant Quiavious D. Wainwright succeeded his predecessor Capt. Matthew Gimenez in a Change of Command ceremony at City Park’s Peristyle Pavilion, this June 13.

An important military tradition performed by each branch of the Armed Services, Change of Command ceremonies represent a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one Army Officer to another.

Wainwright was the Executive Officer, second in command, in the New Orleans Recruiting Company, and is now its Commander.

Under Wainwright’s assistance, in 2024, the U.S. Army New Orleans Recruiting Company maintained a stunning 98% of its directed recruiting mission-goal.

“Capt. Gimenez boosted morale and played a significant role in elevating the Company’s standards for production and Future Soldier commitments,” Wainwright said. “ It is my goal to capitalize on the positive momentum already created.”

The Department of the Army tasked New Orleans Recruiting Company in 2024 to execute 332 Future Soldier enlistments, and they delivered 326 Future Soldier enlistments; averaging a loss-rate of only 6% of those enlistments through the year.

“Our contributions have played a role in the Army’s recruiting success,” Wainwright said. “We have developed relationships in the New Orleans community that have resulted in the trust of Future Soldiers and our Recruiters.”

Two weeks ago, the U.S. Army released that it already surpassed it recruiting goals four months ahead of schedule.

Accordingly, U.S. Army Recruiting in New Orleans and Wainwright were measurably successful in contribution to the Army meeting its goals.

“This team of recruiters are united and committed,” Wainwright said.

Wainwright now leads the New Orleans Recruiting Company, comprised of six (6) recruiting stations across the greater-New Orleans area: Mandeville, Gretna, Houma, Metairie, New Orleans-Downtown and Slidell; and 39 personnel total on the roster.

“I plan to ensure the families of our Future Soldiers know their sons and daughters are in trustworthy hands of real professionals,” Wainwright said.

Reintroduction of Wainwright as Commander to the Company came one-day ahead the Army’s actual 250th Birthday (June 14, 1775), but not before the city’s Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented a proclamation making June 13 ‘United States Army Day’ in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“It was an honor to receive recognition for the Army’s 250th Birthday and hugely serendipitous for that acknowledgement to be on the same day as our Change of Command ceremony,” Wainwright said.

With Wainwright prepared as the current Commander, Gimenez is headed to the Marine Base Quantico in Prince William County Virginia for his Intermediate Leadership Training—designed for Army Officers in preparation for the new rank of Major (O-4).

“I was truly blessed to be a part of this amazing area and look forward to the continued support of its community leaders,” Gimenez said.

