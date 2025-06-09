U.S. Naval Test Pilot School welcomes aviation’s newest developmental testers

The United States Naval Test Pilot School (USNTPS) welcomed the newest group of test pilots, flight officers, and project engineers to the military aviation community, June 13, during a graduation ceremony near Naval Air Station Patuxent, Md.



The USNTPS graduation marks the completion of an intense 11-month course. In addition to 19 naval aviators, Class 166 included members of the U.S. Army, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, and civilians, as well as the British Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and Royal Canadian Air Force.



Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, a USNTPS alumnus, naval combat and test pilot, and former NASA astronaut, gave the graduation's keynote address crediting USNTPS with many opportunities throughout his Navy and NASA career including four spaceflights, time aboard the International Space Station, and commanding the Space Shuttle Endeavor on its final mission.



“None of that would have been possible without my time here at USNTPS,” Kelly said.



USNTPS Commanding Officer Cmdr. Travis Hartman welcomed attendees and emphasized the significance of the graduation ceremony.



"[Graduation] is one of our favorite events in the lifecycle of the U.S. Naval Test Pilot School," said Hartman. “It’s an amazing time for these students and their families."



Following the presentation of diplomas, the school presented its class awards recognizing outstanding achievement. Lt. Nicholas Ramzi earned the Empire Test Pilots’ School Award, which recognizes exceptional flight test performance. Maj. Christopher Troke earned the Syd Sherby Leadership Award, presented to the student who best demonstrates leadership and teamwork. William Josephson earned the Capt. Willie McCool Outstanding Student Award, given to the student who demonstrates overall excellence in academics, flight test, and leadership.



The ceremony concluded with a speech by Troke, Class 166's class leader, who reflected on the academic, personal and professional challenges they faced as a class and as individuals during their time at USNTPS.



USNTPS trains pilots and engineers for developmental test and evaluation of aircraft and aircraft systems. USNTPS is a component of Naval Test Wing Atlantic under Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division (NAWCAD) in Patuxent River, Maryland. NAWCAD advances capability and operational readiness for naval aviation.

