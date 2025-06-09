Up For The Challenge: Washington Guard Medic Complete Trio of Endurance Events

Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Soldiers from Washington Army National Guard Medical Command Detachment pose for a...... read more read more Photo By Joseph Siemandel | Soldiers from Washington Army National Guard Medical Command Detachment pose for a photo prior to the 5th annual Central Washington University Army Reserve Officer Training Corp. Norwegian Foot March in Ellensburg, Wash., May 2, 2025. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

For most, running an endurance race is a once-in-a-lifetime milestone. Months of training lead to a single moment of triumph. But for Sgt. Madison Ivey, a combat medic with the Washington Army National Guard’s Medical Detachment, one race wasn’t enough.



Over the past six months, Ivey has taken on a trio of physically and mentally demanding events: the Ragnar Road Race, the Bataan Memorial Death March, and the Norwegian Foot March—each one a significant challenge on its own.



“I have the inability to say no to challenges, maybe not peer pressure, but maybe some fomo,” said Ivey. “When 1st Sgt. Zaragoza asked if I would be interested, I said yeah, sure, sign me up.”



The Ragnar Northwest Passage is a long-distance team relay race that stretches more than 193 miles from Blaine, Washington, near the Canadian border, to the shores of Whidbey Island. Teams of six to 12 runners take turns running legs of three to 13 miles over the course of two days and one night.



“We had a couple different Guard teams out there, so I was just told who to stay with and try and beat them, but it was all very healthy competition,” said Ivey.



Not long after Ragnar, Ivey joined her unit to participate in the 26.2-mile Bataan Memorial Death March, held annually at White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico.



“I signed up relatively last minute. We were TDY and everyone was talking about it and I was like, ‘should I do it,’ and they were like ‘you absolutely should sign up’” said Ivey. “So I signed up the next morning.”



The Bataan Memorial Death March honors the tens of thousands of U.S. and Filipino service members who, following the 1942 surrender to Japanese forces, were forced to march more than 60 miles under brutal conditions. Thousands died from starvation, disease, or abuse. Today, participants walk or run either a 14.2-mile or full marathon-length 26.2-mile course, each step a tribute to the courage and sacrifice of those who endured one of World War II’s darkest chapters.



While most would consider two grueling events in two different states more than enough, Ivey had one more race in her sights. Less than a month later, while supporting training in Yakima, she decided to take on the Norwegian Foot March—an 18.6-mile timed ruck march carrying a 25-pound pack.



“I didn’t have a good reason not to do it, I was already there providing medical support. So I just was like, ‘let’s do it,’” said Ivey.



Sanctioned by CWU Army ROTC, the Norwegian Foot March attracted participants from across the state and many soldiers from Washington and Oregon. To earn the official Norwegian Foot March badge—known as the Marsjmerket—participants must complete the course within four hours and 40 minutes while carrying a 25-pound rucksack. The badge, which originated in 1915 as a test of strength and endurance, is awarded in bronze, silver, or gold based on the number of completions and may be worn on the U.S. Army service uniform when earned through an authorized event.



As a combat medic, Ivey relies on her medical training to help her prepare and recover from each event. That includes managing hydration, preventing blisters, and fueling properly—though she admits her go-to race snack is a bit unconventional.



“I know what I like,” said Ivey. “I just think—listen to your body and eat what you crave. For me, that’s Rice Krispies treats. I’ve learned when to hydrate, when to eat, and how to avoid crashing during races.”



With a few months of rest ahead before her second Ragnar race in July, Ivey is already looking forward to her next challenge.