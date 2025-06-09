Forging the Future Fight: Inside the Colorado Army National Guard’s Drone Warfare Cell

Photo By Senior Airman Melissa Escobar-Pereira | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Chadley Simms, infantryman, 1st Battalion-157th...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Melissa Escobar-Pereira | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Chadley Simms, infantryman, 1st Battalion-157th Infantry (Mountain), Colorado Army National Guard uses handheld counter-unmanned aerial system equipment to neutralize a simulated drone threat during a drone warfare familiarization course at a Fort Carson, Colorado, training range, April 15, 2025. The course, led by the Drone Warfare Cell, part of the Multi- Domain Special Operations Cell at 5th Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), COARNG, paired traditional guard members with special forces to build interoperability and strengthen joint UAS threat response capabilities. (U.S Air National Guard Senior Airman Melissa Escobar-Pereira) see less | View Image Page

As the battlespace continues to evolve, so too must the tools and training of those who fight within it. Among the quiet forces reshaping U.S. warfighting readiness is a specialized group called the Drone Warfare Cell, operating within the Multi-Domain Special Operations Cell at 5th Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Colorado Army National Guard.



Though the individuals behind it remain unnamed by design, their impact is increasingly visible across training pipelines, during deployment readiness, and with the integration of drone technology into modern combat operations.



“Drone warfare is arguably one of the modalities that is leading the evolution of the battlespace,” said the director of the MDSOC. “The technological advances that are happening in real time, just on this one topic, are nearly impossible to keep up with if there isn’t a group of dedicated warfighters that make this their sole mission.”



Formed in 2022 as a grassroots effort by Soldiers in 5/19th, the DWC was born from an operational need to close a gap. Initially focused on counter-unmanned aerial systems, the team quickly discovered a major shortfall in small unmanned aerial systems training across the force.



Today, the DWC is a team of skilled advisors who train and deploy with U.S. forces to address drone-related threats and capabilities. Their mission is twofold: prepare units for the modern threat environment through the integration of sUAS and cUAS; and enable commanders to make better-informed decisions using the full spectrum of unmanned systems.



“Members of the DWC are not just instructors who can certify others to fly drone aircraft. They are technical integrators who understand the full scope of unmanned systems across air, land and sea,” said the director. “The work they have done has directly increased the lethality and survivability of U.S. Soldiers.”



Key capabilities offered by the DWC include sUAS/cUAS integration, technical innovation, hands-on advising, and red teaming, which uses adversary tactics to identify vulnerabilities and strengthen defenses. Their holistic approach enables forces to move beyond simply using drones to fighting smarter with them.



Over the last two and a half years, the DWC has trained more than 400 service members in sUAS and cUAS operations and worked across multiple deployments to educate partner forces. As demand grows, so does the cell’s reach. While initially designed to support small, highly

specialized units, the DWC now sees increased interest from conventional formations.



“We are excited to see the shift in focus because the only way we are going to be able to prepare the entire formation for the next fight is through collaboration between special operations and conventional forces,” the DWC’s non-commissioned officer in charge said. “It shows that across the board, people recognize this is a fight everyone has to be ready for.”



The cell supports units preparing to deploy but also attaches to those already in theater, training partner forces, advising command teams, and integrating into the intelligence process.



“We tailor our support depending on the unit’s needs,” the NCOIC said. “We’re not just sending out a checklist. We’re on the ground, helping them think through how drones can support their mission.”



That mindset also applies to broader modernization efforts. The DWC is actively contributing to developing the new Special Forces Robotics Warrant Officer course and partners with academia and industry to bring cutting-edge solutions directly to warfighters. The DWC also ensures that

hard-earned lessons from global conflicts are not lost. Through regular touchpoints with the Department of Defense and other government entities, the cell ensures that emerging best practices and real-world insights are shared across the broader force.



At a time when technology is redefining how wars are fought and won, the DWC is making sure the force stays ahead of the curve. Though the individuals behind the mission remain unnamed, their purpose is clear: prepare American forces for the challenges of today and the unknowns of

tomorrow.