HHBN Leadership Changes Hands in Ceremony at Fort Drum

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Christopher Rankin, the outgoing commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Artillery, 10th Mountain Division (LI) (right), relinquishes to Col. Victor Satterlund, the chief of staff for 10th Mountain Division (LI) (left), during the change of command ceremony at memorial park at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, New York, June 17, 2025. The ceremony signified a time-honored tradition representing the transfer of authority, trust, and responsibility to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew S. Connor)

FORT DRUM, N.Y. — Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Artillery, 10th Mountain Division (LI), held a change of command ceremony at Memorial Park on Fort Drum, New York, June 17, 2025.



Lt. Col. Christopher Rankin, outgoing HHBN commander, relinquished command to Lt. Col. John Young, incoming HHBN commander, during the traditional ceremony, which included a presentation of flowers, invocation, honors to the nation, and the formal transfer of the battalion colors. The ceremony concluded with remarks from both commanders and the playing of the 10th Mountain Division Song and the Army Song.



Col. Victor Satterlund, chief of staff of the 10th Mountain Division, presided over the ceremony. He recognized the contributions of both commanders and emphasized the importance of continuity in leadership as the battalion supports division operations at home and abroad.



Satterlund also reflected on the personal and professional rewards of command during his remarks, emphasizing the lasting impact leaders can have on their formations.

“Command is extremely gratifying,” said Satterlund. “For what you put into command is returned to you and more importantly to your people in spades.”



Rankin had served as commander since June 29, 2023. During his time in command, he led the battalion through key operations, including deployments to Romania and Arizona. He thanked the Soldiers and their families for their commitment and throughout his tenure.



“Thank you for what you do everyday,” said Rankin. “It has been an honor to serve with you. You have been a source of encouragement to me on many days during the last two years.”



Under Rankin’s leadership, HHBN supported multiple large-scale training events while maintaining critical support to the division and its operations.

Young, who previously held several artillery and staff leadership roles, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lead the battalion.



“Thank you for being here to witness this important milestone in the life of our battalion,” said Young. “It is truly an honor to stand before you as the incoming commander for the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion.”



The traditional passing of the colors marked the official transfer of authority and responsibility, reflecting the continuity of leadership within the HHBN, 10Th MTN DIV (LI) and the U.S. Army.