Lynnwood Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Cuba

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ngoc Nguyen, a native of Lynnwood, Washington, serves aboard U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Nguyen is a radiologic technician and has served the Navy for more than two years. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

Courtesy story by Megan Lemly, Navy Office of Community Outreach



MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Petty Officer 3rd Class Ngoc Nguyen, a native of Lynnwood, Washington, serves aboard U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Guantanamo Bay at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.



Nguyen graduated from Edmonds Woodway High School in 2021. The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Lynnwood.



"Moving to a new country as a teenager taught me how to adapt to new environments, which made the transition into military life much smoother," Nguyen said. "My mother, who raised four children on her own, remains my greatest inspiration. Her strength, hard work and sacrifice continue to motivate me, reminding me to stay focused, overcome challenges and never give up."



Nguyen joined the Navy two and a half years ago.



"I was originally in college majoring in computer science, but I developed a strong interest in the healthcare field," Nguyen said. "I joined the military to explore new opportunities in healthcare and to gain valuable experience while also having the chance to travel and grow both personally and professionally. I'm also the first in my family to join the military, and it was a meaningful step toward earning my U.S. citizenship and building a future for myself and my family."



Today, Nguyen serves as a hospital corpsman.



USNMRTC Guantanamo Bay focuses on three critical mission priorities: warfighter readiness, medical force generation and supporting the delivery of high-quality health care at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay.



U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay provides health care to the U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay community, which consists of approximately 4,500 military members, federal employees, U.S. and foreign national contractors and their families. The hospital also operates the only overseas military home health care facility, providing care to elderly special category residents who sought asylum on the installation during the Cuban Revolution.



Nguyen has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



"My proudest accomplishment in the Navy was passing my Radiology registry out of school, which was a significant milestone in my professional development," Nguyen said. "Additionally, I passed my Computer Tomography registry within just two months of reporting for my temporary duty assignment at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. Achieving both certifications in a short period of time demonstrated my dedication, hard work and commitment to advancing in the healthcare field."



Nguyen serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security.



"Serving in the Navy holds deep personal significance for me," Nguyen said. "It is my way of giving back to the country that welcomed me and my family. It has given me the chance to grow stronger both mentally and physically, and taught me discipline and teamwork. The Navy has also given me the opportunity to travel, continue my education and build lifelong friendships. Most importantly, it has helped me to become a better version of myself while pursuing my goals and creating meaningful connections."



Nguyen is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.



"I'd like to give a big thank you to my family for always supporting me, even when they didn't fully agree with my decision to join the military," Nguyen added. "Their love and encouragement mean everything to me, and I carry that with me every day. I'm grateful for everything they have done."