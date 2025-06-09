Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lynnwood Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Cuba

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lynnwood Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Cuba

    CUBA

    05.19.2025

    Photo by Emily McCamy 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ngoc Nguyen, a native of Lynnwood, Washington, serves aboard U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Nguyen is a radiologic technician and has served the Navy for more than two years. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 06.17.2025 15:05
    Photo ID: 9119040
    VIRIN: 250519-N-LY941-1010
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: CU
    Hometown: LYNNWOOD, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lynnwood Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Cuba, by Emily McCamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Lynnwood Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Cuba

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay
    U.S. Navy
    Defense Health Agency
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic
    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download