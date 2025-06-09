Lynnwood Native Serves with Navy Medicine in Cuba

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Ngoc Nguyen, a native of Lynnwood, Washington, serves aboard U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Guantanamo Bay at U.S. Naval Hospital Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Nguyen is a radiologic technician and has served the Navy for more than two years. (U.S. Navy photo by Emily McCamy)